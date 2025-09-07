Liverpool's €134 million man on target as Germany beat Northern Ireland

Updated at 22.42

MIKEL MERINO scored a hat-trick as a majestic Spain thumped Turkey 6-0 away in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, while a brilliant Florian Wirtz free-kick helped Germany beat Northern Ireland 3-1 to get their bid up and running.

European champions Spain were in unstoppable form in the central Turkish city of Konya, claiming their second biggest-ever away win in World Cup qualifying as Arsenal midfielder Merino scored his first professional hat-trick.

Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez opened the scoring inside six minutes and later completed the scoring, with Ferran Torres netting the visitors’ other goal.

The quality of Merino’s strikes was remarkable, with his first coming at the end of a superb team move and his second a controlled finish from a Pedri assist. He completed his triple with a curling shot into the top corner.

The one blemish on the night’s work for Spain was the withdrawal of Nico Williams due to an apparent thigh injury, but Luis de la Fuente’s team are already clear at the top of qualifying Group E with six points from two games.

“I’m very happy for winning, to pick up six points, for doing it in this way, and for scoring three goals, which is not normal — the first hat-trick of my career,” said Merino.

The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a play-off phase.

Georgia and Turkey come next on three points each, with the former beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi thanks to goals by captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

Germany were under pressure after losing their opening qualifier 2-0 in Slovakia on Thursday, and it took them until the final quarter of their home meeting with Northern Ireland in Cologne before they could secure the victory.

Serge Gnabry gave the hosts an early lead, only for Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion to equalise before half-time.

The home fans were unhappy with Julian Nagelsmann’s team, but they eventually retook the lead on 69 minutes when substitute Nadiem Amiri turned in David Raum’s cross.

Liverpool star Wirtz, playing in his home city, then took centre stage by converting a free-kick in style to seal Germany’s first win in Group A.

“We knew it was a catastrophe (in the) last game and we wanted to do things better,” Wirtz told Germany’s RTL network.

“It was a good performance (which) we can definitely build on.”

They and Northern Ireland both have three points, while Slovakia lead the way on six points after Tomas Rigo’s late goal clinched a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

- Depay makes Dutch history -

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in Group G.

Depay, who now plays in Brazil for Corinthians, scored his 51st and 52nd international goals to move clear of Robin van Persie, with whom he had been tied in first place on half a century of strikes for the Oranje.

The 31-year-old turned in Cody Gakpo’s cutback for the opener before Quinten Timber netted the second goal for the Netherlands in Kaunas.

They appeared to be on easy street, but Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis pulled one back and Edvinas Girdvainis headed in the equaliser before the break for the team ranked 143rd in the world.

Depay, though, rescued the Netherlands by heading in a Denzel Dumfries cross just after the hour mark.

Ronald Koeman’s side have 10 points after four matches and are ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

Poland won 3-1 at home to Finland in Chorzow with Matty Cash, captain Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kaminski netting before Benjamin Kaellman pulled one back for Finland, who are three points behind the leading duo in third.

Belgium recorded a second 6-0 win in as many matches in Group J as they swept aside Kazakhstan at Anderlecht’s stadium in Brussels.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and is now his country’s second-top goal-scorer of all time behind Romelu Lukaku.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City also bagged a brace, with Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier netting the other goals.

North Macedonia beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in the same group and they are top with 11 points from five matches, one ahead of Belgium — who have a game in hand — and Wales.

European zone 2026 World Cup qualifying results on Sunday:

Group A

Germany 3 (Gnabry 7, Amiri 69, Wirtz 72) Northern Ireland 1 (Price 34)

Luxembourg 0 Slovakia 1 (Rigo 90)

Group E

Georgia 3 (Kvaratskhelia 30, Gagnidze 44, Mikautadze 65) Bulgaria 0

Turkey 0 Spain 6 (Pedri 6, 62, Merino 22, 45+1, 57, Torres 53)

Group G

Lithuania 2 (Gineitis 36, Girdvainis 43) Netherlands 3 (Depay 11, 63, Quinten Timber 33)

Poland 3 (Cash 27, Lewandowski 45+2, Kaminski 54) Finland 1 (Kaellman 88)

Group J

North Macedonia 5 (Buechel 15-og, Bardhi 52, Churlinov 56, Kjamili 82, Stankovski 90) Liechtenstein 0

Belgium 6 (De Bruyne 42, 84, Doku 44, 60, Raskin 51, Meunier 87) Kazakhstan 0