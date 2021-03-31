BE PART OF THE TEAM

Germany stunned at home by North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying loss since 2001

Eljif Elmas struck five minutes from time to secure a major upset in Duisburg.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 10:14 PM
53 minutes ago 11,618 Views 24 Comments
North Macedonia celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Thilo Schmuelgen
Image: Thilo Schmuelgen

GERMANY SUFFERED A first World Cup qualifying defeat since being thrashed 5-1 by England 20 years ago following a shock 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia.

Eljif Elmas struck five minutes from time to secure a major upset in Duisburg and move the visitors level on six points with Joachim Low’s side in Group J.

The four-time world champions had been unbeaten in 31 successive World Cup qualifiers – dating back to the visit of Sven Goran Eriksson’s England to Munich in September 2001 – and looked to have salvaged a point after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty cancelled out Goran Pandev’s opener.

imago-20210331 Macedonia celebrate Elmas' goal. Source: Imago/PA Images

imago-20210331 Timo Werner missed a glaring chance at 1-1. Source: Imago/PA Images

Armenia are the surprise early front runners in that group after maintaining their 100% start by mounting a late comeback to stun 10-man Romania with a 3-2 win.

A second-half double from Alexandru Cicaldau overturned Eduard Spertsyan’s debut goal to give the visitors the lead in Yerevan but, after George Puscas was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Andre Calisir, Varazdat Haroyan levelled four minutes from time before Tigran Barseghyan won it with an 89th-minute penalty.

Press Association

