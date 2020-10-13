BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Gerrard avoids touchline ban for Old Firm derby but Rangers 'remain bemused'

He was accused of comments which ‘indicate bias or incompetence’ on the part of match officials.

By Press Association Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:54 AM
11 minutes ago 148 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5231487
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.
Image: PA

STEVEN GERRARD WILL not face any Scottish Football Association punishment after a disciplinary charge was found not proven.

The Rangers boss was handed a notice of complaint for comments made in the wake of Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards’ challenge on Gers striker Alfredo Morelos during last month’s Premiership match at Ibrox.

The Colombian had to be stretchered off with a nasty gash after being caught by the Tannadice stopper’s follow through.

Edwards escaped punishment from referee Kevin Clancy and, speaking after the match, Gerrard said: “I’d be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle.”

Gerrard was accused of breaching Rule 72 which covers comments which “indicate bias or incompetence” on the part of match officials, but a disciplinary tribunal hearing on Monday found it “not proved”.

Rangers issued a statement on their official Twitter account which stated they were “unsurprised at the outcome of today’s hearing but remain bemused that the charge was brought against our manager Steven Gerrard in the first place.

“We now look forward to focusing on more important matters on the field of play.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gerrard had faced the prospect of being banned from the touchline when his side face Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday but he can now take his place in the dugout.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie