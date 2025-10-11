More Stories
Steven Gerrard rules himself out of contention to return as Rangers boss

The 45-year-old had been the front-runner to replace the sacked Russell Martin as head coach.
9.26pm, 11 Oct 2025

STEVEN GERRARD HAS ruled himself out of contention to return as Rangers boss, the PA news agency understands.

The 45-year-old had been the front-runner to replace the sacked Russell Martin as head coach, but it is understood that after holding constructive discussions with the club, he felt the timing was not right for a return to Ibrox.

PA understands the conversations were positive and both sides agreed to leave the door open for the future.

Martin was sacked last weekend after just four months in charge, with the team having won just one of their opening seven William Hill Premiership matches.

Gerrard, who left his role in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in January, is a hero to many Gers supporters after leading them to the title in 2020-21, which remains the only time they have won the league since their financial implosion in 2012.

He left the club later that year after three years in charge to take over at Aston Villa.

In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast released this week, Gerrard revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management and wanted “to be at a team that’s going to compete to win because I think that suits me better”.

Rangers U19 coach Steven Smith is currently overseeing first-team training on an interim basis along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen.

Other names to have been touted as potential successors to Martin include Hearts boss Derek McInnes, former Rangers player Kevin Muscat and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche.

