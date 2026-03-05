'Hard as nails' - Gibson-Park remains key as he hits 50 Ireland caps

JAMISON GIBSON-PARK at his best makes Ireland a different beast.

Everyone was reminded of that in Twickenham two weekends ago.

Ireland are hoping for more of the same tomorrow against Wales as the scrum-half wins his 50th cap. Andy Farrell’s men will be determined to make it a day to remember for the influential halfback.

Gibson-Park, who turned 34 last month, was among the many Irish players who had an off-day in the Six Nations opener against France but after providing spark from the bench against Italy, he returned to his classy peak in the big win over England.

So many of the good things Ireland did in that game were based around Gibson-Park.

He quick-tapped and darted over for Ireland’s opening try, then provided the scoring pass for Robert Baloucoune soon after. It was Gibson-Park’s defensive work that helped lay the platform for their fifth score through Jamie Osborne.

And away from the tries, there was plenty more brilliance from Gibson-Park. When he’s in full flow, he’s almost like a touch rugby player, scooping the ball up and bobbing away from despairing defenders as he makes his decision. Things seem to slow down for him when he’s in the flow.

Gibson-Park sometimes sends team-mates into holes they haven’t even quite seen themselves. He darts into gaps himself at other times.

Gibson-Park’s sniping around the fringes was a prominent part of Ireland’s success against England.

The disorganised English defence certainly invited the Irish scrum-half to show this quality in his game, but Gibson-Park was quick to spot opportunities.

Gibson-Park goes close to scoring a second try in the instance above, but Henry Pollock is sin-binned for his role in denying the Irish number nine.

Gibson-Park was constantly scanning for chances to snipe against the English defence, as he does again in the example below.

This one comes very early on the Irish possession that leads to Osborne’s try.

It takes a good clearout from Tom O’Toole to ensure Ireland retain possession as Ben Earl senses the chance for a turnover, but Gibson-Park constantly asked these questions with his sniping.

Gibson-Park only carried the ball three times in Ireland’s kick-heavy game plan against France, while he didn’t register a single carry in his 28 minutes off the bench against Italy, according to Opta.

He has worked hard to improve his kicking game over the last six years and it’s now a strength, but Gibson-Park at his best brings a big threat with ball in hand.

And things changed drastically in Twickenham.

Gibson-Park’s tally of 12 carries against England was the highest he has ever recorded in a game for Ireland, beating his previous high of 11 against Scotland at the 2023 World Cup.

Every game presents different opportunities because of how the opposition sets up and their possible weaknesses, but Ireland always seem to thrive when Gibson-Park’s running threat is to the fore.

He is also a creative passer and offloader, so even when he scoots off rucks – picking the ball and running arcing lines away from the ruck – opportunities tend to open up for his team-mates.

Gibson-Park won a cracking poach penalty for Ireland in London, hunting after his own kick to turn Marcus Smith over.

He essentially had another poach penalty earlier in the game when he jackaled, only to be croc rolled illegally by Jamie George.

There aren’t too many scrum-halves who contribute breakdown turnovers to the cause. Gibson-Park is 5ft 9ins and around 83kg, so he’s a relatively small man on Test rugby pitches.

It’s also worth remembering that Gibson-Park suffered a serious hamstring injury while competing at the breakdown for Leinster against the Bulls back in 2024, resulting in him missing Ireland’s tour of South Africa.

His bravery has been evident in how he hasn’t shied away from the breakdown since.

Those efforts were part of a strong defensive performance from Gibson-Park.

Having learned to love defence in recent years, Gibson-Park has become a key defender for Ireland thanks to his speed and aggression. He was unusually off-colour in this regard in Paris but has responded with assertive defensive showings in the last two games.

In the instance below, England have created a numbers-up situation on their left edge.

But Gibson-Park is already in the process of shutting it down as he bites in hard on English centre Ollie Lawrence, dipping into a vicious chop tackle.

With Gibson-Park suddenly closing in on him, Lawrence almost tries to jump up over the tackle, but the scrum-half shows a clear wrap attempt.

Lawrence attempts to offload but Joe McCarthy intervenes and a knock-on is called against Ireland.

It’s clearly an important intervention from Gibson-Park in defence.

His aforementioned speed makes him crucial when Ireland have to scramble, as in the example below.

Even as he moves at high speed, Gibson-Park is communicating.

He points and shouts to Tommy O’Brien, telling the wing to sit off.

Gibson-Park is backing himself to get to ball-carrier George Ford [red below], meaning O’Brien doesn’t need to bite in and can instead continue to cover England wing Henry Arundell [blue].

Ford is waiting for O’Brien to bite in on him, which would allow the England out-half to send Arundell clear, but Gibson-Park connects with O’Brien, who trusts his scrum-half to get to Ford.

So while Gibson-Park is a superb attacking player, Ireland value these defensive and work-rate contributions from him just as highly.

“Everyone thinks it’s the pace of the game that he plays at,” said Ireland boss Farrell, who gave Gibson-Park his Test debut in 2020.

“He plays quick because he’s unbelievably fit, but because of that speed and that fitness, he’s able to play nice and calm within his head and see things that others don’t.

“I think that’s the definition of fitness, really, that the game becomes easy for you when everyone else is struggling and he seems to be a step apart as far as that’s concerned.

“On top of that, the more you play international rugby, the more your confidence grows to show everyone that you’re able to be not just a top international player but I would think that he’s trying to prove to himself and to his team-mates that he’s right up there with the best in the world.

“I think that’s how he’s playing now. I know everyone talks about Antoine Dupont but we’re pretty lucky to have Jamison in our squad.

“And it’s his fight, his determination. He’s hard as nails, like. You wouldn’t like to compete against him.

“Somebody asked the question the other day, ‘If someone broke into your house, who would you want protecting your house?’ It was probably John Fogarty, a stupid question or something like that. And I thought straight away: Jamison.

“Because somebody would underestimate him, you know? He’d probably bite their ankles off first and then do whatever he wanted. He’s that type of competitor.

“He’s the full box of tricks.”