This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pascal Ackermann seals biggest win of his career with first-ever Grand Tour stage at Giro d'Italia

The Bora–Hansgrohe rider finished ahead of Italian Elia Viviani on Sunday.

By AFP Sunday 12 May 2019, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 892 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4631538
Ackermann celebrates at the finish line.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse
Ackermann celebrates at the finish line.
Ackermann celebrates at the finish line.
Image: Fabio Ferrari/Lapresse

GERMAN CHAMPION PASCAL Ackermann won a high speed bunch sprint to claim victory on stage two of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, edging home favourite Elia Viviani at the line.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retains the overall lead as the peloton finished together after a 205km run from Bologna to Fuceccio, with Ackermann, of the Bora-hansgrohe team, crossing the line in 4hrs 44mins and 43sec.

Ackermann, who was chosen to ride this year’s Giro ahead of Irish sprinter Sam Bennett, finished just ahead of Viviani and Australian Caleb Ewan, to claim his first stage win on his Giro debut.

The 25-year-old had warmed up for the three-week race around the Italian peninsula by winning the Eschborn-Frankfurt, a World Tour race in his native Germany earlier this month.

Source: Giro d'Italia/YouTube

His Bora team have claimed 21 wins this season, but just one by Slovak team leader Peter Sagan. Ackermann said his victory boded well for the teams ambitions at the three week race.

“I feel so happy. It was my first chance to win a stage and we achieved it straight away. It’s good for the next three weeks.

“I chose the right moment to sprint from 250 meters to go. To win the first stage of my first Grand Tour is fantastic,” said the German road race champion, who made his run earlier than Viviani.

The race started under heavy rain with eight riders involved in an early breakaway before the four remaining — Francois Bidard, Giulio Ciccone, Marco Frapporti and Łukasz Owsian — were caught seven kilometres from the finish line.

Overall race leader Primoz Roglic, who took the pink during Saturday’s short time trial said he had not enjoyed the rain on Sunday.

Italy Giro Cycling Ackermann sprays sparkling wine on the podium. Source: AP/PA Images

“It wasn’t an easy day because it was cold from the beginning and also quite fast all the time,” he said of the pacey 43.2km per hour average speed of racing.

“It’ll be another day in the pink jersey tomorrow. The team worked hard for that. It’s a pleasure to retain the jersey,” said the former champion ski-jumper.

Monday’s third stage remains in Tuscany, getting underway in Vinci, to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian master painter Leonardo da Vinci, who was born in the town, and covers 219km to Orbetello.

The mainly flat route should suit the sprinters who will have 400 metres along the Tyrrhenian Sea coast to test their legs.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie