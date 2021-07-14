Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 15 July 2021
Advertisement

Maldini confirms Giroud's Milan arrival, regrets Donnarumma exit

The 34-year-old World Cup winner is reported to be set to sign a two-year contract.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 10:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,769 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5495894
Olivier Giroud is heading to Italy.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Olivier Giroud is heading to Italy.
Olivier Giroud is heading to Italy.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

AC MILAN DIRECTOR Paolo Maldini confirmed on Wednesday that Chelsea’s French centre-forward Olivier Giroud was set to arrive in Italy while regretting the loss of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris Saint Germain.

“Olivier should arrive in Milan tomorrow (Thursday),” Maldini said at the unveiling of the Serie A calendar for the 2021-2022 season.

The 34-year-old World Cup winner is reported to be set to sign a two-year contract worth €3 million per season with the Serie A runners-up, who open next season at Sampdoria.

“He’s a champion, not only with the national team, he’s done great things with Chelsea, won the Champions League,” continued Maldini.

“He’s a very reliable player and that’s what we’re looking for. We have a young team and we need players with this experience.”

Milan’s star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is 39, underwent knee surgery in Rome in June and remains uncertain for the start of the coming campaign.

Giroud joined Chelsea after six seasons with Arsenal in January 2018. He  arrived in England from Montpellier with whom he won Ligue 1.

In England, between Chelsea and Arsenal he has won four FA Cups and three Community Shields. He won the Europa League and Champions League with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Maldini said there was “a bit of regret” at losing Italy’s Euro 2020 winner Donnarumma who is joining PSG on a five-year deal.

“Gigio remains an important loss for us even if we have bought a great goalkeeper,” said Maldini, with French international Mike Maignan signed from Ligue 1 champions Lille.

“He’s a boy who grew up in our nursery.

“The fact that the story is interrupted hurts. With Gigio the past was very beautiful, but the future fascinates me more.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer.

During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 Serie A appearances.

© – AFP, 2021

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie