52 mins ago

Ahead of tonight’s game, we caught up with Ulster centre Luke Marshall who has battled back from a serious knee injury to boost McFarland’s side for the business end of the season.

“You always find yourself, just whenever you have a bit of free time, thinking about what it would be like to lift a trophy over in Celtic Park. You’ve got to, that’s the motivation at the end of the day.

We’re not thinking past the semi-final but you have to imagine how good it would be. It’s so long since we’ve won a trophy here, and it’s even been a while since we’ve been in a position to be close to it.

“It would be incredible but there’s a tough game coming on Friday and even if we win that there’s a tough opponent waiting in the final so we’re a ways away.”

