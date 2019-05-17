Join us for live coverage from Scotstoun as Dan McFarland’s side bid to reach a first Pro14 final in six years.
Stockdale battles for possession with Stuart Hogg.
10 mins – We’re 10 minutes into this semi-final and Ulster have had 9% possession, but that’s a fillip for the province as they win a scrum penalty inside their own 22. A chance for Burns to find touch down this near side.
9 mins – Glasgow are so, so patient through the phases and are happy to keep it tight around the fringes, allowing their forwards punch holes in this Ulster defence. Ludik does well to read a pass left but then stupidly throws an offload out of the tackle that hands possession back to the hosts. We’re coming back for an Ulster scrum, thankfully.
8 mins – Ulster aren’t helping themselves either. A lineout on this near side gives the province a chance to get a solid footing but it’s knocked-on by an Ulster hand and here come Glasgow again…
6 mins – They may not have played for a couple of weeks, but Glasgow are humming. Their big ball-carriers are getting over the gainline and Ali Price is providing quick and quality service. Testing times for Ulster, who need to weather this early storm.
4 mins – A nightmare start for Dan McFarland’s side, who had barely touched the ball before finding themselves under their own sticks. Glasgow, on the other hand, are right on it from the off here.
1 mins – That’s not the start Ulster wanted, as they’re forced to scramble defensively from the off. It all comes from Kyle Steyn’s blistering line-break and Glasgow are into the red zone inside the opening 60 seconds.
KICK OFF! Billy Burns gets us underway at Scotstoun. Ulster are playing into the wind in this first half.
The teams are out at a sold-out Scotstoun! There’s quite a stiff breeze blowing from one end of the ground to the other, but with a dry ball and fast track, we’re hoping for a thrilling semi-final clash between these two.
Just 15 minutes until kick-off at Scotstoun. How are the nerves, Ulster fans?
Dan McFarland has been speaking to Premier Sports before the game.
We’re going to have to be better than last time we were here. It’s a highly-competitive situation and we’re desperate to win.
Tonight’s game is live on eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports, while there is full radio commentary on RTÉ 2fm with Michael Corcoran. If you’re not near a TV or radio, stick with us for all the action as it happens.
Ahead of tonight’s game, we caught up with Ulster centre Luke Marshall who has battled back from a serious knee injury to boost McFarland’s side for the business end of the season.
“You always find yourself, just whenever you have a bit of free time, thinking about what it would be like to lift a trophy over in Celtic Park. You’ve got to, that’s the motivation at the end of the day.
We’re not thinking past the semi-final but you have to imagine how good it would be. It’s so long since we’ve won a trophy here, and it’s even been a while since we’ve been in a position to be close to it.
“It would be incredible but there’s a tough game coming on Friday and even if we win that there’s a tough opponent waiting in the final so we’re a ways away.”
You can read the full interview here.
The teams have arrived!
This is Glasgow’s seventh Pro14 semi-final in the last eight years, but they have only reached two finals, in 2014 and 2015, and last year were stunned by Scarlets at this stage of the competition.
While Ulster have won just once at this venue, a 22-17 win in September 2016, the province arrive in Scotland full of confidence having suffered just one defeat since April, a round 13 loss to Glasgow here.
But which way do you see this one going?
Poll Results:
TEAM NEWS: Ulster have been forced into a late change to their starting XV as Robert Baloucoune has withdrawn, with Michael Lowry promoted off the bench.
The change means there’s a reshuffle in the province’s back three, with Lowry named to start at fullback and Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik operating on either wing.
After a hamstring injury, the return of Stockdale is a massive boost for the visitors, who are playing in their first Pro14 semi-final since 2016.
Ulster:
15. Mike Lowry
14. Louis Ludik
13. Luke Marshall
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Ross Kane
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee.
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Sean Reidy
21. David Shanahan
22. Darren Cave
23. Angus Kernohan.
TEAM NEWS: Glasgow have named DTH van der Merwe in their starting XV after the Canadian winger returned from a shoulder injury four weeks ahead of schedule, while captain Callum Gibbins is also back after his own lay-off.
Stuart Hogg will play his final game at Scostoun before joining Exeter Chiefs next season, while Adam Hastings — named Pro14 Young Player of the Season — continues his half-back pairing with Ali Price.
Rennie’s side is stacked with international pedigree and exciting talent, with the Warriors boasting a formidable Pro14 home record having lost just once here — to Edinburgh back in December — this season.
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Kyle Steyn
12. Sam Johnson
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. Ali Price
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Jonny Gray
6. Rob Harley
7. Callum Gibbins (captain)
8. Matt Fagerson.
Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Oli Kebble
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Ryan Wilson
20. Tom Gordon
21. George Horne
22. Pete Horne
23. Huw Jones.
The scene is set at a sunny Scotstoun. It’s a beautiful Friday evening for rugby in the Scottish city.
Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the first of this year’s Guinness Pro14 semi-finals, as Glasgow Warriors — the winners of Conference A — host Ulster at Scotstoun.
Dan McFarland’s side, having finished second in their conference before overcoming Connacht in the quarter-final, are bidding to reach their first Pro14 final in six years, while it’s now 13 years since the northern province last lifted silverware.
It has been a hugely progressive first season for Ulster under McFarland, but they face a stiff challenge tonight in the form of Dave Rennie’s Warriors, who are looking to book their place at next Saturday’s final down the road at Celtic Park.
Kick-off is coming up at 7.35pm and we’ll have all the build-up between now and then right here.
