Ryan Byrne/INPHO Glen players after Sunday's defeat.
# club call
Derry champions Glen to object to All-Ireland final outcome over extra Kilmacud players
The game in Croke Park came under scrutiny as the Dublin side had 17 players on the pitch.
1 hour ago

AN OBJECTION BY Derry champions Glen to the outcome of last Sunday’s All-Ireland club football final, is now on the cards.

Glen committee officials are understood to have met tonight, as did club players and management to consider the issue.

“Watty Graham’s GAC will lodge an objection to the CCCC in relation to the outcome of last Sunday’s All-Ireland club final,” said the club, in a statement reported tonight by Gaelic Life.

Kilmacud Crokes won Sunday’s game in Croke Park by two points, 1-11 to 1-9, but the outcome has come under scrutiny as the Dublin side had 17 players on the pitch when Glen took a ’45 in injury-time.

The Derry champions on Monday night expressed their disappointment after being informed by the GAA that the club must lodge an official objection before the controversy can be reviewed.

An objection would prompt the GAA’s CCCC to review the matter.

That could pave the way for a finding that a rule has been broken with three possible penalties – a replay being ordered, the game being forfeited and a fine issued.

