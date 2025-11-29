Former All-Ireland champions Glen express grave concerns about inter-county season extension

LAST YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND football champions Glen have called on clubs around the country to unite and “put a stop” to the potential two-week extension of the inter-county season, claiming the calendar adjustment will spell the end of county players lining out at club level.

At their September meeting, the GAA’s Central Council referred to next February’s Congress the proposal of a high-powered sub-committee to move the inter-county All-Ireland finals to either side of the August Bank Holiday weekend from 2027 onward.

And CLG Watty Graham, Glen, three-in-a-row Derry SFC winners between 2021 and 2023, have today expressed their staunch opposition to the proposal in a letter sent by the club to all county boards.

The letter acknowledged that both the logic and intention behind the prospective extension of the inter-county season appeared to be “sound”, but warned that its implementation would “cause damage to the fabric, health and sustainability” of club GAA.

CLG Watty Graham wishes to highlight its concerns regarding the potential long-term impact of the proposed extension to the intercounty season.

“By extending the intercounty season, we feel the GAA is sleepwalking into a situation where county players won’t meaningfully line out for their clubs at all,” read Glen’s letter. “And once that happens, it is our concern that the era of the semi-pro county footballer and hurler won’t just be creeping in, it will have officially arrived.

“Whilst we presume it is not the intention of the proposal, it is our view that a club/county full split will be an inevitable consequence. We believe this proposal should not happen and are calling on all clubs, in all counties, to make their feelings known and put a stop to it.”

Glen’s letter noted that the potential calendar shift would have undeniable benefits for the inter-county game but described the proposal as “isolationist logic”.

“It is our view that reducing the part of the season dedicated to the club will cause damage to the fabric, health and sustainability of Gaelic games across the country,” Glen’s letter added. “We are asking club people to make their voices heard before any change is made.

“When considered in isolation to the inter-county scene only, the logic behind the two-week proposed change is entirely sound. It will provide time between a National League final and provincial championships which will help promote the value of the league. It will also allow space between the hurling and football finals. It will feel like a success.

“Inevitably, at some point, a draw will occur in the All-Ireland football final. A replay will be close to, if not in, September. There will be an exceptional build-up. It will feel like a success. Then the same isolationist logic will give way to the demand for the inter-county finals to be in September again.

“When this happens, as an association, we may forget about the notion that county players will play for their clubs. It will be over.”

Glen implored members of clubs around the country opposed to the proposal to contact their relevant county board, to directly lobby their county delegates and Central Council members, and to issue a direct appeal to club delegates prior to their attendance of County AGMs.

“If you think your club won’t be affected, you are wrong,” Glen’s letter added. “The slow decay is already underway. We are already

seeing underage county development squads run as long, if not longer, than senior inter-county seasons.

“If your club coaches are developing players only to lose them at 15 to a development squad/minor team and then not get them back until they retire at senior inter-county level, then at some point your club’s youth coaches will stop giving up their time.

“Change can be healthy, but it must not come at the cost of clubs, volunteers, young players and the communities they serve.”