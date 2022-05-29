Glenn Ryan: 'It was brave to be able to go out on that pitch in the second-half'

GLENN RYAN DESCRIBED yesterday’s 14-point Leinster final drubbing by Dublin as a “chastening experience” for his Kildare team.

A good start was the minimum requirement if Kildare were going to have any chance of repeating their league win over Dublin in Newbridge back in February.

But the Lilywhites conceded their first goal inside five minutes and Dublin had raised five green flags by half-time as they raced 5-7 to 0-6 clear.

The game was long over when the ball was thrown in for the second period. Kildare had only pride to play for.

“I would say that everybody in the second-half put in a hugely brave performance,” said Ryan.

“It was brave to be able to go out on that pitch in the second-half. It was manly to be able to go out and play to the level that they did.

“We weren’t expecting to be in that position that we found ourselves in. We were disappointed obviously with the manner of the concession of those goals and how they came about.

“I’d like to go back and have a look at that first 35 or even 10 minutes. Just to see where we didn’t put in place what we wanted to get in place.

“Dublin are very clinical and were very clinical. There was very little we could do about it. When they got the opportunities they were very clinical and took them very well.

“It was a chastening experience I suppose. They absolutely went for the jugular and took it.”

The deflated manager backed his group to rebound for the qualifiers.

“We’re playing this game because we love playing Gaelic football. On days like this you don’t necessarily hate it but you hate what comes along with it.

“We have an opportunity to redeem today and that’s important because I don’t believe what we saw in the first 35 minutes or indeed throughout the game is representative of this group of players.

“They have an opportunity to show people that today was a big bump in the road and whether we can learn from it. I’m sure these lads will.”

In contrast, Dublin are purring.

League relegation has been firmly put in the rearview mirror. In his captain’s speech, James McCarthy noted the “soul searching” they underwent after dropping down to Division 2 and thanked the management for sticking with them.

Dessie Farrell said Dublin were reaping the benefits of the different combinations and players they trialled during the spring.

“Even in the depths of your depression and failures there’s always some learnings and something to be taken from that,” he said.

“We had a lot of bodies missing during the National League. We were integrating new players, trying out new things in terms of the game-plan and performance itself that weren’t really coming to fruition.

“We probably still should have held on in terms of staying in Division 1 but we didn’t and that gave us a reason to do some soul-searching and reflect upon what it is we’re about and what it is we’re trying to achieve this season.

“We went back to the practice ground and worked harder and we’re seeing some of that now. But, as I say, that’s the Leinster series done and dusted and we’re into the All-Ireland series and we know that’s going to be a different animal.”