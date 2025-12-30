The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Gold medal Olympian Rhys McClenaghan awarded MBE in Britain's New Year honours list
OLYMPIC GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan is among the 1,157 people to appear in the UK New Year honours list.
McClenaghan, from Co Down, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to gymnastics.
MBE is the lowest of the five ranks of the Order of the British Empire, which are traditional titles given by monarchs since the Middle Ages.
The 26-year-old made history at the Paris Olympics by winning Ireland’s first gold in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category.
As well as being a decorated gymnast, McClenaghan won the eighth season of Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars this year.
The most senior honours are Knight or Dame Grand Cross and Knight or Dame Commander. The order’s ranks, after knighthood or damehood, are Commander (CBE), Officer (OBE) and Member (MBE).
In recent times, the British honours system has recognised people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”.
They are announced twice a year – ahead of the New Year and in June on the King’s “official birthday”.
With additional reporting from PA
Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie
