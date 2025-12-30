More Stories
Rhys McClenaghan made history at the Paris Olympics by winning Ireland's first gold in gymnastics. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMBE

Gold medal Olympian Rhys McClenaghan awarded MBE in Britain's New Year honours list

The Co Down man has been honoured for his services to gymnastics.
1.30pm, 30 Dec 2025

OLYMPIC GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan is among the 1,157 people to appear in the UK New Year honours list.

McClenaghan, from Co Down, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to gymnastics. 

MBE is the lowest of the five ranks of the Order of the British Empire, which are traditional titles given by monarchs since the Middle Ages.

The 26-year-old made history at the Paris Olympics by winning Ireland’s first gold in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category.

As well as being a decorated gymnast, McClenaghan won the eighth season of Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

The most senior honours are Knight or Dame Grand Cross and Knight or Dame Commander. The order’s ranks, after knighthood or damehood, are Commander (CBE), Officer (OBE) and Member (MBE).

In recent times, the British honours system has recognised people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”.

They are announced twice a year – ahead of the New Year and in June on the King’s “official birthday”.

With additional reporting from PA

Written by Sophie Finn and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie