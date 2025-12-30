Gold medal Olympian Rhys McClenaghan awarded MBE in Britain's New Year honours list

OLYMPIC GYMNAST RHYS McClenaghan is among the 1,157 people to appear in the UK New Year honours list.

McClenaghan, from Co Down, was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to gymnastics.

MBE is the lowest of the five ranks of the Order of the British Empire, which are traditional titles given by monarchs since the Middle Ages.

The 26-year-old made history at the Paris Olympics by winning Ireland’s first gold in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category.

As well as being a decorated gymnast, McClenaghan won the eighth season of Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars this year.