Stephanie Meadow moves up the leaderboard, Padraig Harrington slips back

STEPHANIE MEADOW LEADS the Irish at the LPGA Chevron Championship after a superb 67 shot her up the leaderboard to tied 21st on four-under-par.

It was an excellent response to her 73 and 72 on day one and two.

Leona Maguire finished the day in T44 after a disappointing third round, while Padraig Harrington remains on the hunt at the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Cavan woman Maguire started the day just six shots back but ended on one-under-par after a 74. Having opened with a bogey, she responded with a birdie and 10 pars but ran into difficulty with bogeys on the 13th and 15th.

Meanwhile, Harrington is down to 11th at the Rapiscan Systems Classic. The Dubliner had led alongside Tim Herron after they both recording sizzling opening-round 67s, but a 72 on round two saw Harrington drop back.

Shot 72 today. Not the day I wanted. Tied 11th 6 shots back. A low one needed tomorrow. @ChampionsTour @RapiscanClassic pic.twitter.com/PXFwEOr7qx — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) April 3, 2022

He carded birdies on the second, fifth and tenth, and bogies on the third, eighth and 16th. New Zealand’s Steven Alker tops the leaderboard after a sensational 62.

Harrington will tee off in today’s final round at 4.07 pm Irish time along with David McKenzie and Dicky Pride.

Brandt Snedeker and Beau Hossler shot five-under-par 67s to join a four-way tie at the top of the Texas Open third-round leaderboard on Saturday.

Snedeker and Hossler’s matching scores left them on 10 under, alongside South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli and journeyman J.J. Spaun in San Antonio.

Spaun, who carded a three-under-par 69, missed a golden chance to take sole possession of the lead but was left ruing a bogey six on the par-five 18th.

Scott Stallings, who also carded a five-under-par 67, is one off the lead on nine under, one ahead of veteran Matt Kuchar on eight under.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are sitting out the weekend action in San Antonio as they both missed the cut.

Elsewhere, California high-schooler Anna Davis won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday as the iconic Georgia course prepared to host the Masters.

The 16-year-old put herself in contention with two birdies around Amen Corner, Augusta’s 11th, 12th and 13th holes, on the way to a three-under-par 69 that was good enough for the trophy when Latanna Stone dropped three shots in the last two holes.

Stone, a junior at Louisiana State University, appeared poised for victory when her tee shot at the par-three 16th rolled two feet from the cup. Her sixth birdie of the day put her at three-under.

In the fairway at 17 she came up short of the green, pitched over the bunker and three-putted for a double-bogey before pushing her drive on the way to a bogey at 18.

She finished with an even par 72 and an even par three-round total of 216, tied for second with Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad, who shot the round of the day of four-under 68.

Davis, a left-hander from San Diego, was the only player to finish under par, with a one-under total of 215 after two rounds at Champions Retreat golf club followed by a final round featuring the top 30 on the leaderboard at Augusta.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of that many people,” Davis said.

“I wasn’t as nervous. I knew I was an underdog in the field. I didn’t have as much pressure on me to do extremely well. I was just out there having fun,” added the teenager, who has yet to get her driver’s license but has featured in Junior Solheim Cup and was elected to a Junior Ryder Cup team.

Kildare’s Lauren Walsh had previously missed the cut at Augusta.

- Additional reporting from The42 Team.