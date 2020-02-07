Irish duo Meadow and Maguire on the hunt in Oz as McDowell the pick of the bunch at Pebble Beach

IRISH DUO STEPHANIE Meadow and Leona Maguire have both continued their encouraging starts at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Victoria, Australia as part of the LPGA tour.

After round two, the Ulsterwomen are both in the top 20 and remain in contention.

Elsewhere, Graham McDowell is six shots back after day one at Pebble Beach.

Down Under, Jordanstown native Meadow is five shots off the lead after carding a three-under 70. She moves into a nine-way tie for 11th place, on eight-under overall.

Cavan woman Maguire is one shot behind after a second successive 69, secured without dropping a shot, while Sweden’s Madelen Sagstrom leads the field.

There’s also Irish representation at the men’s Vic Open, which is too being held this week.

Down’s Jonathan Caldwell is 10-under par after his second round 67. He currently sits in sixth place, while Cormac Sharvin is joint 29th after a much improved outing left him on seven-under.

Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist is in the lead there.

(Follow the women’s leaderboard here, and the men’s leaderboard here)

McDowell was the best of the Irish players on the first day at the three-course AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and sits tied 44th with a two-under 70.

Fresh off his Saudi International win, McDowell was level par at the halfway point after bogeying his opening hole, and he carded three birdies in the his last seven holes.

Nick Taylor finished atop the leaderboard with an eight-under 63, as former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning were among the celebrities in attendance at the tournament’s Spyglass Hill course.

Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power were also flying the flag.

(Full leaderboard here)



