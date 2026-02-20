GAA 'should have locked in' 30-week inter-county window decades ago - GPA chief Parsons

GAELIC PLAYERS ASSOCIATION Chief Tom Parsons has claimed that the GAA should have locked in a 30-week inter-county window decades ago.

The GAA’s upcoming Annual Congress, on February 27/28, will vote on the Central Council proposal to extend the inter-county season into the second week of August.

Tied into the proposal is the culling of pre-season competitions at the start of the season, to ensure a 30-week season overall.

The GPA wants it enshrined in rule that the county game lasts no longer than 30 weekends with Parsons maintaining that this is more than ‘generous’.

Speaking at the launch of The Playbook 2026-2028, the GPA’s strategic plan for the next three years, CEO Parsons revealed his surprise that the GAA has taken this long to nail down its inter-county window.

“If there is an extension of the season into December, or into August, whenever it may be, it needs to come off at the other end,” said Parsons. “We just feel that 30 weekends is so generous.

“If we can’t have a really strong, vibrant inter-county season that gives 30 weekends of action, between hurling and football and camogie, and really elevates the games, then it’s a marketing issue.

“That’s the general premise of where we’re coming from. The worst of all worlds would be to extend the season and not trim it at the other end. In that scenario, you would be going into a 10-month, or 45-week, inter-county season.

“Then the club season is hardly viable and an off-season just totally isn’t viable. It’s a principle I think that should have been set maybe 20 or 30 years ago. The GAA should have locked in that window for the last 20 or 30 years, and then tweaked things within that window.”

The GPA’s Playbook document identifies five key areas of focus for the next three years.

‘Players powering integration’ is one of the five areas and Parsons said that as far as he’s concerned, 2027 is still a realistic date for integration of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie associations. It was reported that the GAA’s Management Committee no longer believes next year is a realistic target with a ‘phased implementation’ suggested.

“I think the stakeholders, the membership, the clubs, the players won’t accept anything other than 2027,” said Parsons. “We have a date. The GAA has played a straight bat in all their Central Council dealings and in front of the Oireachtas Committee. We have to trust that that’s the date that will happen.”