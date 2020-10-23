GAA and GPA agree screening protocols for inter-county squads

PAUL FLYNN, THE chief executive of the GPA, has outlined how a rapid Covid-19 testing programme has been set up for inter-county players ahead of this year’s Championship.

He has also made it clear to his members that they are not to be pressurised into playing if they are suffering from any Covid symptoms.

In a note sent to GPA members, Flynn wrote: “There has been a series of very positive engagements with the GAA over the course of the last 24 hours.

“Your key concern as regards testing of all inter-county players has been resolved following a proposal put forward by the GAA’s Covid Advisory Committee, on which the GPA is represented, last night.

“The following has been agreed: With regard to testing, as of last night, the GAA Advisory Committee have agreed to implement a Baseline Screening protocol for all squads as requested.

“The details will be finalised after the weekend as the identification of a suitable testing system and service provider is ongoing. However, it is likely to be a saliva test which provides rapid results.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Positive cases identified will then be referred for a PCR test. The aim will be to make this available to all squads at the earliest convenience. In the meantime, the existing rapid testing system provided by the GAA will be used for any squads with concerns, cases, or close contacts.

“Secondly, in terms of match day travel and compliance with Covid-19 Protocols, the GAA have made assurances that there will be a continued focus on strict compliance with all safety protocols around training and matches which will be monitored closely to ensure consistency among all counties.

“In the event that breaches occur, the GPA have set up a 24/7 reporting line which you can use to report noncompliance.”