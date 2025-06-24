'Not a new issue' - GPA supports Donegal's frustration at short quarter-final turnaround

THE GPA SAYS it “fully supports” Donegal’s frustration regarding their six-day turnaround for their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Monaghan in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released to The 42, the GPA says that this is “not a new issue” and that they have “repeatedly raised concerns” to the GAA’s Central Council about short periods between games.

Donegal GAA released a statement last night, expressing their disappointment that a request to arrange the Monaghan game for Sunday rather than Saturday was denied. The Ulster champions also claimed that player welfare “was not adequately considered in the decision making process.”

Jim McGuinness’s side is the only county with a six-day break between their preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final win over Louth, and their Croke Park clash with Monaghan.

The 42 has contacted the GAA for comment but did not receive a response at time of publication.

The GPA statement reads:

“The GPA fully supports Donegal’s concerns regarding the six-day turnaround for their upcoming championship fixture. We have consistently communicated to the GAA that player welfare must be the primary consideration in the scheduling of all games.

“This is not a new issue. The GPA has repeatedly raised concerns at Central Council about the burden of short turnarounds between high stakes matches, particularly in the wake of National League finals and the start of provisional competitions. It is also a key reason why we have lobbied for the removal of the current group stage format, which creates a 24-game structure to eliminate just four teams — an excessive load that places undue strain on amateur athletes. It’s positive that the GAA has addressed that for 2026.

“However, it is disappointing that Donegal’s formal request — based on legitimate player welfare grounds — could not be accommodated.

“We will continue to advocate for player welfare to be at the heart of all fixture decisions. That principle must not be compromised.”

