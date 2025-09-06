GPA endorse proposal to move All Ireland finals into August

THE PROPOSAL TO move All Ireland finals to August and late July has been given approval by the Gaelic Player’s Association, in the form of a Member’s Note after the meeting of the GAA Central Council on Saturday.

The proposal, which aims to take the All Ireland hurling final to the last weekend in July, with the All Ireland football final going to the first weekend in August, would be dependent on the pre-season tournaments – which appear to be set for a return in 2026 – being scrapped again.

The proposal will be voted upon at GAA Congress and would come into effect for 2027.

In the Member’s Note, the GPA have noted that they agree with the proposal for the following reasons;

- The move into August for the football final means extra breathing room for the season, which in practical terms means it reduces the likelihood of teams being asked to play three weekends in a row in the National Football Leagues.

- First competitive games of the season will be the National Leagues, allowing intercounty players a meaningful, defined off-season.

- Reduced pressure for multiple eligibility players as pre-season competitions will be removed from the calendar in late December and the month of January.

- Calendar stability for a five-year period.

- Protects balance between county and club commitments.

The GPA will not engage with their membership on the proposal ahead of Congress, and they will also consult their female members to determine how it might affect their own All-Ireland final dates.

Elsewhere, the GPA are finalising the return to training deadlines.

At present, they are endorsing two dates for their male players; November 8th would be suitable for ‘Development players’ who will allowed to play in pre-season tournaments in 2026.

However, there would be a delay under December 2 for what they determine ‘High-load players’, that is players who appeared in the 2025 championship and those who were involved in lengthy club campaigns.