'Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules' - Graeme McDowell on anti-doping suspension

GRAEME McDOWELL HAS been fined €114,588 ($125,000) and suspended for one LIV Golf event after violating its anti-doping policy.

The Portrush man confirmed in a social media post that he used a popular over-the-counter decongestant which includes the banned substance R-methamphetamine (levo-methamphetamine).

The 2010 US Open champion will now miss the upcoming event in West Virginia while his results, as well as those belonging to his team Smash GC, have been expunged from the competition in Nashville which led to the suspension.

“Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said.

“In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realizing it might be on the banned list.

“As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

“Unfortunately, I did not think to do this due to the over the counter nature of this medicine and I deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.

“LIV’s Anti-Doping Policy is designed to be thorough and transparent. Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this particularly challenging for me.

“However, I respect the need for these rules and penalties – they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport.

“I’m proud of my 22-year career and the way I’ve conducted myself through it. Now, I’m focused on moving forward and getting back on the golf course. I look forward to seeing everyone at LIV Chicago.”

While McDowell cannot compete until next month in Chicago, his team will be in action this weekend.