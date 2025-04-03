Reigning Aintree hero I Am Maximus leads field of Grand National declarations

DEFENDING CHAMPION I Am Maximus heads the 34 declarations for Saturday’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a seven-and-a-half-length winner last year and while he is off an 8lb higher mark this term, he is again among the leading lights with Paul Townend keeping faith despite two lacklustre runs this year.

Mullins runs six in total, including Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West and Meetingofthewaters, with fellow Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell also holding a strong hand with ante-post favourite Stumptown joined by Vanillier and Perceval Legallois.

The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick is another popular pick while Iroko is the leading British hope for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero having been aimed at the race all season.

Shark Hanlon runs Hewick at Aintree (Niall Carson/PA).

Paul Nicholls fields a five-strong team headed by Kandoo Kid and with no withdrawals from the top 34 horses confirmed on Monday, it is Gordon Elliott’s Duffle Coat who makes the cut as the final runner.

Shakem Up’Arry, Roi Mage, Favori de Champdou and Fantastic Lady are the four reserve runners waiting in the wings should any of the field be declared a non-runner before 1pm on Friday.

Irish handlers are responsible for half of the field, with their 17 contenders also including one-time ante-post favourite Intense Raffles.

Tom Gibney and J J Slevin with Intense Raffles after his Irish National win last year (Niall Carson/PA).

Formerly trained in France, Intense Raffles was switched to Tom Gibney in the autumn of 2023 and following successive novice wins at Fairyhouse, the seven-year-old returned to the County Meath track to provide his trainer with a second Irish National success in April last year. Just over 12 months on from his finest hour, a long-held plan could be about to come together.

“The plan was pretty much hatched the day after he won the Irish National and he didn’t run again over fences until after the weights (for Aintree) had come out (in February),” said Anthony Bromley, who is racing manager for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

“There was some talk of going for the novice chase at the Punchestown Festival (last year), but a good showing there would have affected our handicap mark, so we decided to set our stall out and target Aintree early.”

Intense Raffles was well beaten on his first two starts of this season over hurdles at Navan, but a return to the larger obstacles saw a significant upturn in form as he pushed Nick Rockett all the way in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse.

The Irish National has a good record of producing subsequent Aintree heroes, with Bobbyjo himself, Numbersixvalverde and I Am Maximus all doing the double in the last 30 years – and leading bloodstock agent Bromley is hoping Intense Raffles can add his name to the list.

He added: “It might not work and it could all be in vain, but if the handicapper had to reassess him today and after his run in the Bobbyjo, he would be a good 6lb or 7lb higher, so we’ve done something right!

“Unfortunately, there’s four and a quarter miles, 30 fences and 33 other rivals before we find out how right, so we’ll have to wait and see. We’ve done our job, it’s now down to J J (Slevin, jockey) and the horse to do it on the track on the day.”