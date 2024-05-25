PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies at 30

US GOLFER GRAYSON Murray, who won his second PGA TOUR title at the Sony Open in January, died Saturday at the age of 30, the tour said in a statement.

Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge with an unspecified illness during Friday’s second round in Texas.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan said he had spoken with Murray’s parents to offer condolences and they had “asked that we continue with tournament play.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

The Tour did not specify a cause of death.

