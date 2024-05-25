Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Grayson Murray. Alamy Stock Photo
RIP

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies at 30

The Tour did not specify a cause of death.
8.30pm, 25 May 2024
2.0k
1

US GOLFER GRAYSON Murray, who won his second PGA TOUR title at the Sony Open in January, died Saturday at the age of 30, the tour said in a statement.

Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge with an unspecified illness during Friday’s second round in Texas.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan said he had spoken with Murray’s parents to offer condolences and they had “asked that we continue with tournament play.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

The Tour did not specify a cause of death.

– © AFP 2024

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     