14 mins ago

Denise O’Sullivan is set to earn her 75th cap today. Jamie Finn makes her senior debut while Emily Whelan earns her first competitive start for Ireland.

There’s plenty of experience in that Ireland team, although they are without the services of Megan Campbell and Megan Connolly through injury. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has also been ruled out.

Heather Payne and Harriet Scott are unavailable to line out for Ireland after their respective colleges apparently refused to release them for the game in Athens today.