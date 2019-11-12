Vera Pauw’s charges will be hoping to make it three wins from three in Athens.
Speaking ahead of kick-off, Pauw says that Rianna Jarrett suffered a slight twist in her knee at the end of the FAI Cup final. She’s fit to play but Ireland didn’t want to risk her as she takes her place on the bench.
Always a brilliant attacking option to bring in.
You can also watch the clash between Ireland and Greece live on RTÉ 2.
And here’s how Greece will line out:
Papakonstantinou, Kynossidou, Gkatsou, Kydonaki, Kakambouki, Sidira, Chatzigiannidou, Moraitou, Markou, Chatzinikolaou, Kokoviadou
Denise O’Sullivan is set to earn her 75th cap today. Jamie Finn makes her senior debut while Emily Whelan earns her first competitive start for Ireland.
There’s plenty of experience in that Ireland team, although they are without the services of Megan Campbell and Megan Connolly through injury. Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan has also been ruled out.
Heather Payne and Harriet Scott are unavailable to line out for Ireland after their respective colleges apparently refused to release them for the game in Athens today.
Ireland:
Hourihan, Russell, Caldwell, Quinn, McCabe, Finn, Fahey, Kiernan, O’Sullivan, Whelan, Barrett.
Subs: Moloney, Reid Burke, O’Mahony, Toland, Jarrett, Roche, Mustaki, O’Riordan, Shine, Ziu, Keenan, Nolan.
Game 3 – here we go!
After making a winning start to their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, Ireland are looking to pick up their third win on the bounce when they take to the field against Greece in Panionios, Athens, this afternoon.
This is their first away game of the qualifiers and their last game of 2019 as Vera Pauw’s side look to keep a tight hold of their second spot on the Group I table.
We’ll have team news for you in a few moments, with kick-off to come later at 1pm.
