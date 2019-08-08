This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 8 August, 2019
Championship loan switch for Ireland left-back Greg Cunningham

The 28-year-old Cardiff City player will spend the 2019-20 season with Blackburn Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 9:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,469 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4757405
Greg Cunningham pictured during Ireland's training camp in Portugal back in May.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Greg Cunningham pictured during Ireland's training camp in Portugal back in May.
Greg Cunningham pictured during Ireland's training camp in Portugal back in May.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BLACKBURN ROVERS HAVE secured the signing of left-back Greg Cunningham on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

Cunningham will join fellow Ireland senior internationals Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams among Tony Mowbray’s defensive options at Ewood Park.

The move was confirmed when Cunningham signed the deal just moments before the 5pm transfer deadline.

“It was a quick drive up the motorway, but I’m delighted to get everything signed and done, and I’m happy to be here,” the talented left-back told the club website.

It’s been a frustrating time at Cardiff and I just want to play football, so when the club came in I was buzzing to get it done.

“You just have to look at the history and the facilities here. 

“I also spoke to Del (Derrick Williams) and I know Darragh Lenihan as well. There’s a great squad here and I’m looking forward to working under the manager.

“It’s a new challenge for me and I’m here to give my all for Blackburn Rovers.”

Cardiff signed Cunningham from Preston North End last summer on a three-year deal. However, the Galway native was restricted to just seven appearances as Neil Warnock’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

Cunningham was left out of the squad last weekend for the club’s opening game in the 2019-20 Championship season, which ended in a 3-2 defeat away to Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester City, has made four senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

The most recent of those came way back in 2013, although he was included in the squad for the recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Having finished in 15th place last season, Blackburn kicked off the new Championship campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Charlton Athletic. An away game against Fulham on Saturday is their next assignment.

Paul Dollery

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

