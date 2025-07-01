Greg Taylor leaves Celtic

CELTIC HAVE announced Greg Taylor has joined Greek side PAOK.

The 27-year-old Scotland left-back has left Parkhead at the end of his contract, although manager Brendan Rodgers was keen to keep him despite Kieran Tierney’s return from Arsenal.

Taylor joined the Hoops from Kilmarnock in 2019 and won five William Hill Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups, including the domestic treble in 2022/23.

He made 216 appearances for Celtic, scoring nine goals.

A statement on Celtic’s official X account read: “Everyone at #CelticFC would like to thank Greg for his vast contribution and efforts for the Club.

“Best of luck and thank you, Greg.”

PAOK’s official X account said of their new signing: “He came from Scotland. He is ready to fight. He is ready to play. He is ready to conquer!”

Taylor bid an emotional farewell to the Parkhead club and fans via his official Instagram account.

He said: “Six years, 200 appearances, and 11 trophies later… all good things come to an end.

“A chapter of my life that I will never forget. My experiences on the pitch have gone beyond anything I could have imagined. Just as importantly, off the pitch I’ve grown as a person; becoming a husband, and most importantly a father.

“Walking out with my daughter in front of 60,000 fans was the ultimate highlight. It’s something I’ll remember forever.

“Celtic truly is one of a kind. Every time I pulled on the shirt, I gave it everything. What an honour it has been to wear the hoops, I have loved every minute and have never taken it for granted.

“A heartfelt thank you to every manager who trusted me and to everyone behind the scenes, these are the people who make Celtic.

“I’ve had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with some incredible team-mates. Not just great players, but great people. Many go through their entire careers without the chance to lift a trophy. To have won so much together with this group is truly special, a feeling no words can describe.

“Lastly, thank you to all the fans who supported me along the way. It never went unnoticed.

“I feel so fortunate to have been a Celtic player, and now I can watch on from afar as a Celtic fan. Thank you.”

It continues a busy week for the reigning champions.

Striker Callum Osmand joined Celtic from Fulham on a four-year deal on Monday, having taken advice from former Hoops star Matt O’Riley.

The 19-year-old is the latest arrival at Parkhead following the signings of Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Benjamin Nygren, with the deal subject to international clearance.

Meanwhile, Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth, according to reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Leeds from the Cherries, helping the Elland Road club – whose chairman, Paraag Marathe, is now also Rangers vice-chairman, to promotion to the Premier League.

He also spent six months on loan at Southampton the previous season in the Championship under new Gers boss Russell Martin.

Rothwell, who played up to U20 level with England, came through the ranks at Manchester United before moving to Oxford in 2016, following loan spells at Blackpool and Barnsley.

He then spent four years with Blackburn Rovers from 2018 to 2022 before signing for Bournemouth, which preceded winning promotion with both Southampton and Leeds in back-to-back loan spells.

Martin has already signed right-back Max Aarons on loan from Bournemouth, while midfielder Lyall Cameron had signed a pre-contract from Dundee in January.