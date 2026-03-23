Griezmann to talk with Orlando City, Vinicius stars as Real win Madrid derby

FRANCE’S WORLD CUP-winning striker Antoine Griezmann is to hold talks with Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, having been permitted by his present side Atlético Madrid during the international break, a source close to the player told AFP.

Should both parties agree a deal, the 35-year-old would move to Orlando this summer after seeing out the present campaign with the La Liga outfit.

Griezmann “has been authorised by his club to travel to Orlando during his days off in order to make progress in the discussions linked to his future,” said the source on Monday.

A move to the MLS has been rumoured for years, with the 2018 World Cup winner known to be an admirer of other American sports leagues such as the NBA and NFL.

Atlético had shut the door on their all-time record goalscorer — he has scored 211 goals over two spells — moving this season with the MLS transfer window opening on 26 March.

Griezmann, who also played in the 2022 World Cup final defeat by Argentina, retired from the French national side in 2024 having made 137 appearances, scoring 44 goals.

Griezmann signed an extension last year to his present contract, taking him up to June 2027, but is no longer an automatic first choice for Atlético.

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Despite falling down the pecking order he has scored 13 times this season and can entertain hopes of ending his time with Atlético with one last hurrah.

They play Real Sociedad, the club he began his professional career with, in the final of the Copa del Rey on 18 April, just after facing Barcelona in their two-legged Champions League quarter-final.

Last night, Vinícius Júnior struck twice as Real Madrid shaded Atlético Madrid 3-2 in a thrilling derby clash to stay on leaders Barcelona’s tail at the top of La Liga.

After the Catalan giants edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 earlier, Madrid ensured the gap to the champions stayed at four points by beating Diego Simeone’s side at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ademola Lookman put Atlético ahead in the first half but Vinicius and Federico Valverde’s strikes gave the hosts the lead soon after the interval.

Nahuel Molina equalised for Atlético, fourth, with a spectacular effort from distance but Vinicius netted again to claim the three points for Los Blancos.

Valverde was sent off for hacking Alex Baena in the final stages, but his side held on to win in Alvaro Arbeloa’s first derby clash with Atlético since taking over in January.

– © AFP 2026