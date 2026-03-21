Ireland's Nick Griggs claims top-10 finish in his first senior world final

IRELAND’S NICK GRIGGS finished ninth as Great Britain’s Josh Kerr took gold in the final of the men’s 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland.

Griggs (21), the Irish indoor champion at the distance, ran 7:39.03 for a top-10 finish in his first world final at senior level, coming home ahead of team-mate Andrew Coscoran who finished 13th in 7:43.89.

The 15-lap race had been heralded as one of the stand-out events at the world indoors, and Kerr hit the front at the bell, clocking 7:35.56 for victory, 0.14 ahead of US rival Cole Hocker. France’s Yann Schrub claimed bronze.

Irish duo Griggs and Coscoran were in elite company, including the full men’s 1500m podium from the 2024 Olympics along with the world 3,000m steeplechase champion, New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish, in a stacked clash of medallists.

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Josh Kerr held off a late charge from Cole Hocker, left, to win the world title. AP Photo / Petr David Josek/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Petr David Josek/Alamy Stock Photo / Petr David Josek/Alamy Stock Photo

With two laps to go, the Ethiopian pair of Addisu Yihune and Getnet Wale looked to be in control at the front, but their teamwork went astray as they collided.

It was then that Kerr made his move past Hocker and Yared Nuguse. As the bell rang for the final lap, Kerr struck, with Schrub following on his coattails.

Hocker kicked down the home stretch to nip in front of the Frenchman, but he had left himself too much to do and Kerr streaked through with gritted teeth for a second world indoor title.

– © AFP 2026