Haiti Couleurs states Gold Cup case with Denman victory

HAITI COULEURS made all the running to win the William Hill Denman Chase at Newbury and set up a potential tilt at the Gold Cup in the process.

Rebecca Curtis’ pride and joy has graduated out of handicaps, winning the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last season which he followed up with a win in the Irish National.

This season he began with a victory over hurdles but then disappointed in the Betfair Chase which put plans on the back burner, however, he bounced back in style to win the Welsh National.

Sean Bowen set out to make it a real test in the very soft ground but his usual sure-footed jumping was not as slick as in the past, meaning he was getting into the bottom of his fences.

L’Homme Presse and Leave Of Absence both closed up approaching the third last but that was when Haiti Couleurs’ stamina kicked in and he displayed a nice turn of foot in the ground to go and win by seven lengths.

Coral and Paddy Power left him unchanged at 10-1 for the Gold Cup.