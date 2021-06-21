Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Hakan Calhanoglu to cross the Milan divide by defecting to Inter

The Turkey star has addressed his club future following his country’s elimination from Euro 2020.

By AFP Monday 21 Jun 2021, 4:35 PM
9 minutes ago 161 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472999
Hakan Calhanoglu at AC Milan.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli
Hakan Calhanoglu at AC Milan.
Hakan Calhanoglu at AC Milan.
Image: Fabrizio Carabelli

PUTTING TURKEY’S EARLY exit from Euro 2020 behind him, Hakan Calhanoglu focused on his future in Serie A today, announcing a move from AC Milan to city rivals Inter.

The 27-year-old midfielder told Turkey’s TRT Spor that he will be in Milan on Tuesday to sign a contract after completing a physical with his new team.

“I have reached an agreement with Inter. I’m going to Milan,” he told the state broadcaster.

Calhanoglu had hoped to be the engine of Turkey’s drive for its first international title, dispatching his trademark free-kicks and organising the attack for a youthful squad that had beaten and drawn against world champions France in the qualifying rounds.

But Turkey had a European campaign to forget, losing all three matches while scoring once and conceding eight goals.

Calhanoglu turned down a contract extension at Milan to become a free agent and was linked to Manchester United as well as other big clubs in Spain and Italy.

He scored nine goals in 43 appearances for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season, in which he came down with Covid-19.

Inter won their Serie A first title in 11 years that season, but have since parted ways with coach Antonio Conte.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Calhanoglu joined AC Milan in 2017 after four seasons in Germany’s Bundesliga, where he played for Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

Milan also seem certain to lose another free agent, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie