Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 21 January 2022
Advertisement

Dombrandt saves Harlequins and does Toulouse a favour

With the clock at 83 minutes, Castres had the bonus point victory they needed to climb to seventh in the table and drop Toulouse to eighth.

By AFP Friday 21 Jan 2022, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,403 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5661703
Alex Dombrandt (centre) celebrates scoring their fifth try.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Alex Dombrandt (centre) celebrates scoring their fifth try.
Alex Dombrandt (centre) celebrates scoring their fifth try.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ALEX DOMBRANDT SCORED his third try of the game deep in added time to give Harlequins a 36-33 victory over Castres on Friday in a Champions Cup game filled with tries, handling errors and referee’s whistles.

The latest late escape by the English champions also did a favour for French and European Champions Toulouse after cup organisers cancelled their Saturday home game against Cardiff and left the holders at risk of failing to make the top eight in Pool B and missing out on the last 16.

With the clock at 83 minutes, Castres had the bonus point victory they needed to climb to seventh in the table and drop Toulouse to eighth ahead of the weekend games.

But Dombrandt stretched out as he dived to brush the ball against the line for a try.

“Definitely a lot of relief,” Dombrandt said of a try awarded after video review.  ”Definitely 50-50. I felt it was good. I’m happy.”

Because they failed to pick up a bonus point, Quins will finish second in the pool behind Leicester who were awarded a bonus point victory when their home match with Bordeaux Begles was cancelled.

Harlequins, already sure of a place in the round of 16, made nine changes from the team that beat Cardiff last weekend, with England backs Marcus Smith, Luke Northmore and Joe Marchant all rested.

The two forwards in the England squad, Dombrandt and Joe Marler both started and had eventful evenings.

Castres recalled former Quins fly half Ben Botica who also had a mixed evening.

Quins looked like a team of strangers in the opening 10 minutes.

Botica gave the visitors a second-minute lead after two minutes. But he missed a conversion from each touchline as Castres scored two tries in the next eight minutes.

filipo-nakosi-scores-their-first-try Filipo Nakosi scores Castres' first try. Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Prop Gaetan Barlot exploited an undefended blindside on the left to trot over after five minutes then winger Antoine Zeghdar burst through a huge gap on the right in the 10th minute.

Dombrandt hit back in the 14th minute lunging over in the corner.

Botica replied with a penalty before Quins took the lead with two tries in four minutes.

Huw Jones exploited some chaotic defending to score after 24 minutes. Then flanker Viliami Taulani crashed over from a maul.

Marler was then shown a yellow card for stepping on Castres scrum half Rory Kockott’s hand after the whistle had gone.

Immediately Castres caught Quins napping on the blindside again as Kockott scooted round a line out and scored in the corner.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Even with Marler still off, Dombrandt had half the field to himself as he cruised over for a try in the 43rd minute.

Yet Castres hit back with a bonus point try of their own as Filipo Nakosi, unmarked on the wing, collected Botica’s cross kick to touch down.

Then Botica sidestepped through the Quins defence only to drop the ball as he dived to touch down, but Castres had been awarded a penalty. Their dominant pack made the most of the second chance, powering forward in a maul and setting up centre Adrea Cocagi to surge over and give his team the lead.

But with Smith and Marchant on, Quins pressed as time expired and Dombrandt squirmed over.

 – © AFP 2022


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie