The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Harnedy and O'Brien back on bench as Cork name unchanged team
CORK HAVE named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Tipperary (throw-in 3.30pm).
The starting XV is the same as the one that defeated Dublin in the semi-final, while Séamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien rejoin the match day panel following recent injuries.
Ethan Twomey and Jack O’Connor are the players to make way.
The game will feature 14 out of 15 from last year’s final side, with Diarmuid Healy, who is selected at wing forward, the only newcomer.
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)
Subs:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Cormac O'Brien GAA Ready to go Seamus Harnedy Cork Tipperary