Cork’s Séamus Harnedy (file pic). James Crombie/INPHO
Harnedy and O'Brien back on bench as Cork name unchanged team

Ethan Twomey and Jack O’Connor are the players to make way.
10.15pm, 17 Jul 2025

CORK HAVE named an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Tipperary (throw-in 3.30pm).

The starting XV is the same as the one that defeated Dublin in the semi-final, while Séamus Harnedy and Cormac O’Brien rejoin the match day panel following recent injuries.

The game will feature 14 out of 15 from last year’s final side, with Diarmuid Healy, who is selected at wing forward, the only newcomer.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

  • 16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
  • 17. Damie Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
  • 20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
  • 21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
  • 22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
  • 23. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
  • 24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
  • 25. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
  • 26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
