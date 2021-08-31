League One move for Harry Arter as he returns to Charlton Athletic

Harry Arter in conversation with team-mate Ronan Curtis during a Republic of Ireland training session.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Harry Arter has returned to the club where he started out as a professional in a bid to get his career back on track.

Arter has signed for League One side Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Before embarking on a career that has seen him win 18 senior caps and play 94 times in the Premier League during his time at Bournemouth and Cardiff City, the midfielder debuted as a 17-year-old with Charlton in 2007.

“It’s great for me to come back to the club where it all started as a young boy and see some of the faces, such as [academy manager] Steve Avory, who have played such a big part in my football development.

“It will be great to come back and hopefully help the club progress and do well,” said Arter, who’s currently in the Algarve with the Ireland squad ahead of tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Arter’s career has stagnated since Nottingham Forest signed him from Bournemouth on a three-year deal last September.

Having fallen out of favour under Chris Hughton, the 31-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for the Championship outfit since January.

“I am delighted to welcome Harry back to Charlton Athletic and I am looking forward to working with him,” said manager Nigel Adkins, whose side are 19th in League One after taking just one win from their opening five fixtures.