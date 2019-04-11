This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kane suffers 'significant' ankle ligament injury, Spurs confirm

The star player sustained the injury against Manchester City in the Champions League.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,200 Views 5 Comments
The club has indicated that he could play again this term.
Image: EMPICS Sport
The club has indicated that he could play again this term.
The club has indicated that he could play again this term.
Image: EMPICS Sport

HARRY KANE SUSTAINED a significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle against Manchester City in the Champions League, Tottenham have confirmed, but he has not been ruled out for the season.

Kane suffered the injury in a challenge with England team-mate Fabian Delph during Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min scored to earn Mauricio Pochettino’s side a 1-0 advantage ahead of next week’s return, but the Spurs manager accepted Kane could be out for the rest of the season.

Spurs said on Thursday that tests on Kane’s injured ankle have shown “a significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle”.

But the club indicated he could play again this term as he “will continue to be assessed by our medical staff over the coming week”.

There was a further blow for Spurs as the club said Kane’s England team-mate Dele Alli sustained a fracture in his left hand in the win over City.

Spurs said of Alli: “The England midfielder will now be assessed to determine his availability for this weekend’s [Premier League] fixture against Huddersfield Town.”

Kane, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this term, missed six weeks of action with an ankle injury earlier in the year.

Spurs face City in the second leg of the quarter-final on Wednesday before returning to the Etihad Stadium three days later in the Premier League.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

