Harry Kane hits another hat-trick to bring Bayern total to 98 goals in 103 games

HARRY KANE SCORED his second Bundesliga hat-trick of the new season as Bayern Munich downed Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday, while Hamburg won in the top flight for the first time in seven years.

Man of the match with two goals in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League, the England captain kept up his prolific form in a heavily rotated Bayern side.

Coach Vincent Kompany made five changes, including handing Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson a first start.

Bayern lacked rhythm early and Hoffenheim had the better chances, but Kane struck before half-time, slicing in from a corner.

Any hopes Hoffenheim had of an upset were snuffed out just after half-time, when Kane converted a from the spot after Bayern were awarded a dubious penalty for a handball.

Kane added another from the spot in the 77th minute after a VAR review for a foul on Michael Olise.

Hoffenheim’s Vladimir Coufal got his side on the board late when his free-kick was deflected into the goal.

Former Hoffenheim forward Serge Gnabry added a fourth in stoppage time to seal Bayern’s seventh win in seven matches this season in all competitions.

Kane now has 13 goals this term, including eight in four Bundesliga fixtures.

He has 98 goals in 103 games overall since joining Bayern in 2023. The hat-trick was his ninth for the club.

“Hat-trick Harry is what they called me in school,” Kane told DAZN, “that one kind of stuck when I was younger.”

Kane has converted all 17 of his penalties in the Bundesliga. The England captain said keeping the streak alive “is not easy . . . I prepare a lot, I practise a lot.

“Any ball in the box, whether penalty or not, I back myself to hit the target.”

In Hamburg, the promoted hosts beat lowly Heidenheim 2-1 to secure their first top-flight win in 2,688 days, or seven years and four months.

In Spain, Kylian Mbappe netted again as Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

KYLIAN MBAPPÉ WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PTfbICeMEe — TC (@totalcristiano) September 20, 2025

Xabi Alonso’s Madrid have won all five of their opening league fixtures and French superstar Mbappe has netted five goals in the top flight.

Eder Militao opened the scoring with a screamer from distance after 22 minutes and Mbappe buried the second from outside the box early in the second half.

Madrid are five points clear of second-place champions Barcelona, who host Getafe on Sunday.

England international Jude Bellingham made a late appearance as a substitute in the final stages, his first since undergoing shoulder surgery in the summer.

Alonso brought Vinicius Junior back into the side and gave young striker Gonzalo Garcia a rare start in an attacking line-up.

Espanyol have not beaten Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu since 1996 but have started this season well, arriving in the capital third.

However their visit to face Los Blancos was a reality check and Madrid were comfortably on top throughout.