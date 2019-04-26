This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pochettino hints at return for Kane before season's end

The England international striker was not expected to play again this season, but his manager now thinks he could feature in the run-in.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Apr 2019, 5:11 PM
MAURICIO POCHETTINO FEELS sorry for Harry Kane and Tottenham’s other injured players as they are missing out on an “exciting moment” for the club, but hinted the striker could play again this season.

Although the best Spurs can hope for domestically is a third-placed finish, they have reached the Champions League semi-finals this season, having knocked Manchester City out in the last eight

Next week Spurs will play their first-leg clash at home to Ajax, who have thus far progressed past defending champions Real Madrid and Juventus.

But several players will miss out or are major doubts, including Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Serge Aurier, Moussa Sissoko and Kane, who was rumoured to be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

However, with Spurs’ season potentially extending to 1 June if they reach the Champions League final, Pochettino has not given up hope of Kane and the rest featuring again before the campaign finishes.

When asked about the recoveries of Kane and Winks ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Ham, Pochettino said: “They are okay. They are both so motivated to recover as soon as possible.

“With all that we’re playing in the period that we are in, it’s so difficult for the players to be out.

“For Lamela, for Serge Aurier, Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Moussa, it’s so difficult because it’s such an exciting moment for the club and team, and you see yourself outside of the squad and not involved in the games.

“It’s so tough, so sad for them, but altogether we try to keep pushing them, helping them, being focused because I think they can return if we have some luck and perform in the way that we want.

“Maybe all these players that we’re talking about today have the possibility to play before the end of the season and that is a massive motivation.

“They must think that they can help the team to finish the season.”

Spurs face West Ham on Saturday lunchtime before hosting Ajax in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. 

They will then travel to Bournemouth and Amsterdam before wrapping up their domestic campaign with a final day showdown against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to get stuck into last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-finals.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

