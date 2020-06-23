Harry Kane back on the score-sheet as Spurs see off West Ham

STRIKER HARRY KANE emphatically announced his return to scoring form as Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-0 home win over West Ham this evening.

The 26-year-old showed his clinical edge after a rapid chase of a through-ball gave him a one-on-one chance in the 82nd minute.

Before his expert finish, Spurs had taken an overdue lead through a ricocheted own-goal as Tomas Soucek turned into his own net from a Spurs corner on 64 minutes.

Source: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

West Ham entered the dressing rooms level at the break, but only after Son Heung-Min had rattled a shot beyond Lukasz Fabianski. The South Korean, Var ruled, had been offside before cutting back onto his right foot and blasting towards the near post.

Spurs move to seventh place, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea while West Ham remain level on points with Bournemouth, but hover just above the relegation zone.

More to follow