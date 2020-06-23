This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Harry Kane back on the score-sheet as Spurs see off West Ham

Jose Mourinho’s side comfortably secured a 2-0 win over the Hammers.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,126 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5130998
Image: Neil Hall/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Image: Neil Hall/NMC Pool/PA Wire

STRIKER HARRY KANE emphatically announced his return to scoring form as Tottenham Hotspur secured a 2-0 home win over West Ham this evening.

The 26-year-old showed his clinical edge after a rapid chase of a through-ball gave him a one-on-one chance in the 82nd minute.

Before his expert finish, Spurs had taken an overdue lead through a ricocheted own-goal as Tomas Soucek turned into his own net from a Spurs corner on 64 minutes.

tottenham-hotspur-v-west-ham-united-premier-league-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Source: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

West Ham entered the dressing rooms level at the break, but only after Son Heung-Min had rattled a shot beyond Lukasz Fabianski. The South Korean, Var ruled, had been offside before cutting back onto his right foot and blasting towards the near post.

Spurs move to seventh place, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea while West Ham remain level on points with Bournemouth, but hover just above the relegation zone.

More to follow

