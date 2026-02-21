Harry Kane's incredible season continues

Bundesliga results:

Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 2

Wolfsburg 2 Augsburg 3

Cologne 2 Hoffenheim 2

Union Berlin 1 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Serie A results

Juventus 0 Como 2

HARRY KANE SCORED his third straight Bundesliga brace as Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 on Saturday to move nine points clear of chasers Borussia Dortmund atop the table.

Dortmund, who have won six consecutive Bundesliga matches, play at RB Leipzig in Saturday’s late game.

Aleksandar Pavlovic’s low strike gave Bayern the lead, and Kane added goals on either side of half-time, before giving away a penalty converted by Germany forward Jonathan Burkardt with 13 minutes remaining.

Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich gifted Frankfurt’s Arnaud Kalimuendo a late goal with a poor pass, but the hosts held on.

Kane has now scored more than one goal in a match 13 times this season in all competitions.

The England captain has netted 28 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances and 43 in total this campaign.

The only negative for Bayern was a second-half injury to wing-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canada captain, who returned after eight months out with an ACL injury in December, clutched his ankle after a tackle and pulled his jersey over his face as he was substituted.

Bayern earlier burst out of the blocks, and Pavlovic broke through on 16 minutes.

The German midfielder latched onto a failed clearance and blasted in a low shot, which slipped through Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos’ fingers and trickled over the line.

Kane doubled Bayern’s lead four minutes later, heading in a corner from close range.

The England captain added another midway through the second half, sneaking the ball just inside the post with his left foot.

Burkardt’s penalty looked a mere consolation until Kalimuendo jumped on Kimmich’s mistake to cut Bayern’s lead to one with four minutes remaining, but the hosts kept Frankfurt at arm’s length in the final stages.

Bayer Leverkusen’s top-four hopes took a hit with a 1-0 defeat at Union Berlin, days after an impressive Champions League win at Olympiacos.

Home captain Rani Khedira overpowered former Union midfielder Robert Andrich to pounce on a loose ball and hammer home in the 28th minute.

The defeat leaves Leverkusen in sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Elsewhere, third-placed Hoffenheim dropped points for just the second time in eight matches in a 2-2 draw at Cologne.

Cologne took the lead thanks to an incredible bicycle kick from Ragnar Ache but Hoffenheim hit back either side of the break to take the lead thanks to goals from Ozan Kabak and Andrej Kramaric.

Teenage winger Said El Mala put Cologne level with an excellent solo goal on 63 minutes and the hosts held on to grab a valuable point against the in-form visitors.

Augsburg were behind twice but won 3-2 at Wolfsburg, with Elvis Rexhbecaj scoring in stoppage time to lift the visitors nine points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus Fc looks dejected. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Juventus were jeered off after capping a dreadful week with a 2-0 home loss to fellow Champions League chasers Como in Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti’s men were thrashed 5-2 by Galatasaray in their Champions League knockout play-off first leg in midweek and slumped to another disappointing loss.

Sixth-placed Como inflicted a damaging first home league defeat of the season on Juve, moving to within one point of their fifth-placed opponents.

Roma, who hold the fourth and final Champions League berth, could move four points clear of the Turin giants when they host Cremonese on Sunday.

“There is too much pressure over recent results, and these moments make the difference,” Juve coach Spalletti told DAZN after a fourth defeat in five games for his team in all competitions.

“It’s all about self-belief, that we have what it takes.

“We had managed to create that belief in our potential, but when confidence and a sense of authority goes…

“I saw misplaced passes that are simply never done by my players. It’s not something that happens, and they feel trapped by the situation.”

Cesc Fabregas’s Como, playing in just their second Serie A season since being promoted in 2024, gave their own Champions League qualification hopes a massive boost with their first league win in four matches.

Como, who drew with second-placed AC Milan on Wednesday, were in front in just the 11th minute when Juve gave the ball away in midfield.

Anastasios Douvikas took up possession and played in Mergim Vojvoda on the right.

The Kosovar cut inside before unleashing a left-footed shot which goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio couldn’t keep out despite getting a hand to the ball.

The second goal came just after the hour when Como counter-attacked from a poorly taken Juventus corner.

Maximo Perrone carried the ball all the way up the pitch before spotting Lucas Da Cunha making a run into the box.

The captain drilled a low cross to Maxence Caqueret, who tapped into an empty net from close range.

Victory at Lecce later on Saturday would give leaders Inter Milan a 10-point lead over AC Milan, who host Parma on Sunday.

– © AFP 2026