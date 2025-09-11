Shelbourne's Harry Wood named player of the month for August

HARRY WOOD HAS been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month for August.

The Shelbourne attacker enjoyed an impressive month for the Reds as they progressed to the league phase of the Uefa Conference League.

Wood was instrumental in the victory over Linfield – scoring in both legs – and with Shels currently fourth in the Premier Division the 23-year-old is savouring this moment in his career.

“It’s a first for me and it’s an award that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It’s a personal award as such and I am relishing my time at Shelbourne. It’s been a season for firsts for me in that I have never played European football before. It’s great for us to have achieved European qualification and I am really looking forward to our Conference campaign,” Wood, who finished ahead of Rory Gaffney and Mason Melia, said.

Shels will face Hacken, Shkendita, Drita, AZ Alkmaar, Crystal Palace and Celje in European action from October until December, and Wood said: “It’s a great experience for us to have the opportunity to play against top quality opposition. We have to make the most of it because it might not come around again even though that’s a target for us this season. We will give every team we play the respect they deserve that’s for sure.”

While Shels are out of the FAI Cup ahead of the quarter final stage this weekend, Wood’s penalty kick against Galway United on Sunday edged Joey O’Brien’s side into fourth place in the table on goal difference. They are level on 42 points with St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United, with Derry City in third on 46 and Bohemians one clear of the Candystripes.

Rovers, meanwhile, look set to reclaim their title – a fifth in six seasons – as they are nine points clear with a game in hand and just eight fixtures remaining. Wood was the scorer of the goal that sealed the league crown for Shels last season and Wood is aiming for a strong finish.

“Our league season is all about consistency at this stage and we need to keep building on our performances. It’s a case of keep the momentum going now to the end of the league campaign,” he added.