Thursday 15 December 2022
Thurles CBS to face St Colman's in Dr Harty Cup quarter-final

Draws have been made for Munster hurling and football schools’ competitions.

38 minutes ago 664 Views 0 Comments
Midleton CBS players celebrate Harty Cup success in 2019.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE QUARTER-FINAL draws have been made for the Dr Harty Cup and the Corn Uí Mhuirí in Munster. 

The U19A hurling (Dr Harty Cup) competition sees CBC in Cork face off against Cashel Community School, while eight-times winners Thurles take on St Colman’s, Fermoy, who have won the competition nine times, their last triumph in 2003. 

In the Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19A football) quarter-finals, holders and 23-times winners, St Brendan’s from Killarney, face Hamilton High School from Bandon. 

Dr Harty Cup, (U19A hurling) quarter-finals:

A – CBC Cork v Cashel CS
B – Ardscoil Ris v Our Lady’s Templemore
C – Midleton CBS v De La Salle, Waterford
D – Thurles CBS v St Colmans, Fermoy

Quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday 11 January. 
Semi-Finals: (A or B v C or D) – Saturday, 21 January 
Final – Saturday, 4 February

Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19A Football) quarter-finals:

A – St Francis College Rochestown v Tralee CBS/St Flannans/Clonakilty
B – CSN Bishopstown v Skibbereen CS
C – St Brendan’s, Killarney v Hamilton High School, Bandon
D – Tralee CBS/St Flannans/Clonakilty v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee

Quarter-finals take place on Wednesday 18 January 
Semi-finals (A or B v C or D) – Saturday, 28 January
Final – Saturday, 11 February

Corn Thomais Mhic Choilm (U19B hurling)

A – Charleville CBS v Rice College, Ennis
B – Hamilton High School, Bandon v Carrick on Suir CBS
C – High School Clonmel v Coachford College
D – Castletroy College v Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig

Quarter-finals – Wednesday, 11 January
Semi-finals (A or B v C or D) – Saturday, 21 January
Final – Saturday, 4 February

Corn Risteard Ui Mhathuna (19 C Hurling)

A – Ardscoil Na Mara, Tramore v Ennistymon CBS
B – Mitchelstown or Scoil Pol v Scariff CC
C – Hazelwood College v Borrisokane CC
D – SMI NCW/Scoil Ruain v Salesian College Pallaskenry

Quarter-finals – Wednesday, 11 January
Semi-finals (A or B v C or D) – Saturday, 21 January
Final – Saturday, 4 February

