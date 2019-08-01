This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New Liverpool wonderkid apologises for using derogatory language in offensive Kane video

The footage of Harvey Elliott appeared on Snapchat.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 10:08 AM
40 minutes ago 2,771 Views 8 Comments
Elliott in action for Liverpool during a pre-season friendly.
Image: Jane Barlow
Elliott in action for Liverpool during a pre-season friendly.
Elliott in action for Liverpool during a pre-season friendly.
Image: Jane Barlow

NEW LIVERPOOL SIGNING Harvey Elliott has apologised after a video emerged of him mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The footage, apparently posted by the 16-year-old on Snapchat, showed him using derogatory language about Spurs and England captain Kane during their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June.

“I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet,” Elliott said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

“I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I am truly sorry.”

Elliott Source: Harvey Elliott Instagram

Elliott made his first appearance for Liverpool in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Napoli on Monday, just hours after his move to his boyhood club was announced.

The winger, who became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League when he played for Fulham last season, also featured in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Lyon.

