Phil Neville's son Harvey included in Irish U19s squad for Denmark friendlies

Harvey Neville (third from left) with Dad Phil, Romeo Beckham and David Beckham at a recent Salford City game.

HARVEY NEVILLE, SON of England women’s manager Phil, has been named in the Irish U19s squad for upcoming friendlies with Denmark.

He qualifies for Ireland via a relative on his mother’s side.

A midfielder, Neville is currently on the books at Manchester United, and was at Valencia before joining United last summer.

Other notable inclusions in the squad include Conor Noss, the German-born attacker who has been part of Borussia Monchengladbach’s first-team squad for recent Europa League and Bundesliga games.

“Conor plays at number 10. He was in our last training camp. He impressed a lot and is technically a very good player. He’s doing very well in Germany and we’re excited by him”, manager Tom Mohan told the FAI.

Noss is not yet thought to be on Germany’s radar.

Armstrong Oko-Flex is in the squad as well, who last year turned down a renewed contract offer at Arsenal to move north to Celtic. St Kevin’s Boys’ product Oko-Flex is eligible to play for England and Nigeria as well as Ireland, and he has previously been called up to the England U17s.

Another highly-rated prospect is Tottenham midfielder Jamie Bowden, who is London-born and made his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly against Girona earlier this summer.

The double-header of friendlies are both slated for the Showgrounds in Sligo, with the first game on Friday, 11 October 11 at 7pm and the second on Monday, 14 October at 1pm.

Ireland U19s Squad

Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic)

Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Nss (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)