This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 9 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hazard will make the difference at Real Madrid - Courtois

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is expecting big things from his former Chelsea team-mate in Spain.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 1,003 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4674536
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

EDEN HAZARD WILL make the difference at Real Madrid and help lead the La Liga giants to many titles next season, according to Thibaut Courtois.

Hazard joined Madrid from Premier League side Chelsea on a five-year deal on Friday for a fee that could reportedly rise to €140million.

The Belgium international attacker won two Premier League titles and as many Europa League crowns during his time at Chelsea, where he played alongside Courtois before the star goalkeeper left for Madrid in 2018-19.

And Courtois – whose first season in Madrid resulted in a third-place finish in LaLiga – is expecting big things from Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“If he speaks a little Spanish, it will be even better,” Courtois said following Belgium’s 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Kazakhstan on Saturday.

“It’s very nice that we’re going to be together. He’s my friend, I get along very well with him and his family.

For Madrid it’s going to be fantastic. I think [Hazard] is going to make the difference and I hope we can win many titles next season.”

Soccer - Capital One Cup - Final - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Wembley Stadium Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois during their time at Chelsea. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Belgium team-mate and Napoli forward Dries Mertens also praised Hazard following his move to Madrid.

“I’m happy for him, it’s a good step forward,” Mertens, who scored against Kazakhstan, said post-match.

“He’s already one of the best players in the world, and now he has to take advantage of his opportunities to become the best of all.”

Hazard – who led Chelsea to Europa League glory this season – is the fourth new arrival at Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 28-year-old follows Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo Goes to the Spanish capital club, with Madrid also reportedly eyeing Lyon full-back Ferland Mendy, Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie