This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hearts owner comments arguing Celtic should not be declared champions 'taken out of context'

The Scottish Premiership side insist that Ann Budge was misinterpreted in yesterday’s BBC Radio Five Live interview.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,035 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5077872
Hearts' Marcel Langer leaves the pitch after getting a red card against Celtic in February.
Image: PA
Hearts' Marcel Langer leaves the pitch after getting a red card against Celtic in February.
Hearts' Marcel Langer leaves the pitch after getting a red card against Celtic in February.
Image: PA

HEARTS HAVE DENIED that Ann Budge argued Celtic should not be declared champions.

Two days after Dundee completed a u-turn to pass a resolution on ending Scotland’s three lower divisions as they stood, the Hearts owner again criticised the handling of the process despite being chosen to co-chair a task force on league reconstruction.

With the Premiership expected to be declared in the same way once Uefa approves, Budge’s comments on Celtic and general criticism of the Scottish Professional Football League board were viewed as a potential problem in securing the 11-1 agreement needed from top-flight clubs to extend the division and thus save Hearts from relegation.

However, Hearts claim her comments have been misinterpreted by some.

Budge had told BBC Radio Five Live on Friday: “Some of the rules were changed. You shouldn’t be awarded a title if you haven’t played 38 games; you shouldn’t be relegated if you haven’t played 38 games, and all sorts of other things in between. Some rules were changed, others weren’t.”

ann-budge-file-photo Hearts owner Ann Budge. Source: Jeff Holmes

A Hearts statement read: “We would like to clarify our position on a comment made by Ann Budge during a broadcast interview that has, by some, been taken out of context.

“Ann was speaking in reference to the SPFL rules, with the broader point being that it is unfair to change some rules and not others, and not expressing an opinion on whether or not clubs such as Dundee Utd, and Celtic if the Premiership is called, will be deserving winners of their titles, which some articles suggest.

The club’s position has always been one of ‘promotions but no relegations’ on the grounds that there should be no losers in this situation if the season cannot be finished.”

The make-up of the reconstruction task force was announced on Friday ahead of its first meeting on Monday afternoon.

Joint-chairs Budge and Les Gray of Hamilton will be joined by representatives from 11 other clubs as well as Highland League secretary Rod Houston and Lowland League chairman George Fraser.

Dundee managing director John Nelms is included in the group along with Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster and representatives from Partick Thistle, Falkirk and Edinburgh City, who could all be heavily impacted by reconstruction.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie