Ireland international Heather Payne signs with Leicester City

LEICESTER CITY HAVE confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Heather Payne following her departure from Everton.

Payne, 25, spent the last two seasons on Merseyside but has signed with fellow Women’s Super League side Leicester until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The versatile Payne, who can play at right-back or in a more advanced position on the right flank, “further bolsters our defensive options” ahead of the new campaign, Leicester said in a statement.

Payne will join Ireland U19 international and regular senior call-up Katie Keane on Amandine Miquel’s books, with the young goalkeeper having made the move to the King Power Stadium from Shamrock Rovers in late June.

“This is a place where I can develop, and I’ve heard really good things about the team itself and the staff,” said Payne.

“Belvoir Drive is an outstanding facility and that’s an added bonus having access to everything you need as a player. It looks really good and I’m excited to get to work there.”

Payne, a 50-cap Ireland international, will hope to make her Leicester debut during the club’s Women’s Super League season opener away to Manchester United on Sunday, 7 September.