Sunday 25 July 2021
Four-time Irish Olympian Holstein and Sambuca produce spectacular dressage routine

An emotional tribute was also paid to the late Tiggy Hancock.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 10:22 AM
20 minutes ago 759 Views 1 Comment
Heike Holstein with Sambuca.
Image: Libby Law/INPHO
Image: Libby Law/INPHO

IRISH DRESSAGE COMBINATION Heike Holstein and Irish-bred mare Sambuca have produced a sunning performance in their Grand Prix Test at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They landed an excellent score of 68.432% after a spectacular routine in Group D.

With placing to be confirmed later on, the top two combinations from each group along with the six athletes with the next best scores (including ties) will qualify for the individual final, the Grand Prix Freestyle.

Holstein, who represented Ireland at Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, and Sambuca were in second place after five of the 10 competitors went in Group D.

Like all Irish equestrian athletes across all disciplines, Holstein wore a yellow ribbon during competition in commemoration of the late Tiggy Hancock.

A highly talented young Irish athlete and a respected member of the Irish Pony High-Performance Eventing Programme, 15-year-old Hancock tragically suffered a fatal incident in June.

“She was a shining star that would have been a promising Olympian of the future,” a Team Ireland statement reads.

“At the young age of 15, Tiggy had already made a mark on the sport and was one to watch whenever she competed, against both senior and youth athletes. Tiggy was well-liked among both junior and senior members of the Irish equestrian family as well as the international equestrian community and her passing has been mourned by all.

“The colour yellow for the ribbon was selected by the Hancock family as this was Tiggy’s favourite colour and a symbol of the person she was; a bright, bubbly, shining ray of sunshine. Tiggy’s warm nature was felt by everybody in her presence and the yellow ribbon is a reminder of her beautiful nature.”

“We would like to thank the International Olympic Council (IOC) and the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) for allowing the Irish equestrian athletes to wear this mark of respect and show their support to the Hancock family during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Joe Reynolds, Acting CEO of Horse Sport Ireland said.

