‘He thought he would have more b****rds in the Irish team’

MOST PEOPLE reading will be aware of how Heimir Hallgrímsson has spectacularly helped keep Ireland’s World Cup qualification hopes alive. But on these shores, relatively little is known about the man before he took on the most high-profile job in Irish sport.

Long before he presided over back-to-back wins against Hungary and Portugal, Hallgrímsson, a boyhood Liverpool supporter, was an “average player” in the words of Icelandic journalist Hjörvar Hafliðason.

Growing up in Vestmannaeyjar (sometimes referred to as the Westman Islands), it is a municipality and archipelago off the south coast of Iceland. The area contains 18 islands in total and covers roughly 6.6 square miles; the largest of the 18, Heimaey (population: 4,414), is where the future Ireland manager grew up among a family of six children with a father who ran a fishing net repair business. Indeed, it is a town “where everything revolves around fisheries”, according to Hafliðason.

Former Iceland and Bayern Munich player Asgeir Sigurvinsson is also from Vestmannaeyjar. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The islands tend to punch above their weight in terms of football. The debate over the country’s two best-ever players usually comes down to two names — ex-Chelsea star Eidur Gudjohnsen and Ásgeir Sigurvinsson, a former Bayern Munich and Stuttgart player who is also from Vestmannaeyjar. In addition, young midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon, who joined Hearts in the summer and has been a regular amid the team’s unexpected rise to the top of the Scottish Premiership this season, is also from the area.

Aside from producing some noteworthy footballing personalities, it is perhaps best known internationally for the eruption of the Eldfell volcano in 1973.

Per the BBC: “A fifth of Vestmannaeyjar was destroyed before larger cannons were brought in, but enough of the lava flow was slowed and redirected to save the harbour.

“In all, 1.5 billion gallons (6.8 billion litres) of water were used.

“But conditions were right for such an intervention to work — the lava from Eldfell was particularly slow-moving and an inexhaustible supply of water was available.”

Heimaey is the largest in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago, south of Iceland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In his football career, Hallgrímsson has also become accustomed to firefighting of a sort.

He spent most of his playing career representing local side ÍBV, in addition to stints at Höttur, Smástund, and KFS, often lining out in the lower leagues, and primarily playing in defence.

During this period, Hallgrímsson invariably had another responsibility occupying his time.

While playing, he studied computer science at Reykjavik University. The original plan was to become a software engineer before eventually settling on dentistry — a practice he occasionally still returns to, to clear his mind from the stressful world of professional football.

His coaching career also coincided with playing. Hallgrímsson was in his mid-20s in 1993 when he took over Höttur’s women’s side while lining out for their men’s team.

He made a positive impact during this brief spell before enjoying more long-lasting success with the IBV women’s team, helping them achieve back-to-back second-place finishes and a cup triumph in 2004. He then took over the men’s side, who are considered one of the smaller teams in Icelandic football. Their title wins in 1979, 1997, and 1998 were relative anomalies, and they had fallen on hard times when Hallgrímsson arrived, and the new coach could not prevent their relegation early in his reign.

Yet they recovered swiftly, gaining promotion, before qualifying for Europe and securing consecutive third-place finishes during the manager’s final two seasons in charge.

Then, in 2011, Hallgrímsson agreed to become Iceland’s assistant manager during the tenure of experienced Swede Lars Lagerbäck — the legendary international coach, who has also managed his native country, Nigeria and Norway, reaching the Euros on four occasions, a record held jointly with Germany’s Joachim Löw.

The team narrowly failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup, losing to Croatia in a playoff, and Hallgrímsson had become joint-coach of the team in 2013 and was eventually appointed their sole manager when Lagerbäck stepped aside after Euro 2016.

Hafliðason believes it couldn’t have worked if Hallgrímsson had been the only manager from the outset.

“We didn’t really believe unless we had a foreign coach,” he says. “I don’t know really how to explain it better than that. I mean, if it were an Icelandic manager, they would just get slaughtered by the media at every chance they had.

“Normally for Icelandic football managers, becoming the manager of Iceland was always their graveyard.”

Iceland's coaches Lars Lagerback, left, and Heimir Hallgrimsson watch the game at Euro 2016. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And for Hallgrímsson, Lagerbäck was “an absolute mentor”.

Hafliðason explains: “If there was a school of Lars Lagerbäck, then he was from there. He speaks so softly about him.”

Advertisement

But while Lagerbäck’s importance cannot be underestimated, Hallgrímsson also brought invaluable skills to the role.

Hallgrímsson did most of the media during their reign. An effective, intelligent communicator with a calm temperament, a respectful attitude towards journalists meant he avoided the frosty reception often afforded to national coaches.

On the pitch, the team also thrived while invariably playing a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation.

And although generally perceived as a nice guy, Hallgrímsson was not someone who would cave to popular opinion and be influenced by the prevailing sentiment.

“He can be ruthless as well,” says Hafliðason. “He showed it many times when he was the manager of the Icelandic team. What we have been used to in Iceland is just picking the 11 best players and playing them somewhere. He was the manager who stopped doing that; there was a lot more structure.

“His decisions are not very emotional. When he was with us in Euro 2016, he had Eidur Gudjohnsen on the bench for every game. If you had asked the Icelandic population, 99% wanted him in the team, even though he was 37.”

Under these circumstances, the country enjoyed unprecedented success.

2016 was their first and only European Championships qualification to date. They finished second in their qualifying group, two points adrift of the Czech Republic but ahead of Turkey, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan and Latvia, beating every team in the group at least once and losing only two of their 10 fixtures.

At the Euros proper, they went unbeaten in the group stages, only finishing second to Hungary on goal difference and two points ahead of eventual champions Portugal.

Iceland players celebrate after the final whistle after their Euro 2016 match with England. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In the round of 16, Iceland secured what is widely regarded as the most famous result in their history — a 2-1 defeat of Roy Hodgson’s England, before coming unstuck in a 5-2 quarter-final defeat against tournament hosts France.

After Lagerbäck’s departure, the team stuck with similar principles, again deploying a pragmatic 4-4-2 formation.

It continued to prove effective. Under Hallgrímsson, the country qualified for the World Cup for the first time, becoming the smallest nation to reach the tournament until Curaçao qualified for the upcoming 2026 tournament.

And they achieved this landmark in style, topping their group and finishing ahead of Croatia (who would eventually be the runners-up at the tournament proper), Ukraine, Turkey, Finland and Kosovo.

Another astonishing result was to follow at the World Cup. Iceland drew their opening match 1-1 against an Argentina team that included Lionel Messi, who was near the peak of his career at 30.

“I think that’s a more ridiculous scoreline than beating England at that time,” Hafliðason says.

“We were all nervous that we might come into the World Cup and lose 8-0 to Argentina. He was always saying: ‘We’re going to shock people.’ And all of a sudden, you start to believe that.”

They were brought down to earth in the second match, a 2-0 defeat by Nigeria, which Hafliðason describes as “probably the worst game of his managerial career” and a rare instance of the perennial underdogs disappointing.

Iceland failed to recover sufficiently thereafter. A last-minute Ivan Perišić goal saw them lose 2-1 to recurring nemesis Croatia, meaning they finished bottom of the group.

Still, Hallgrímsson’s stock had never been higher, having been instrumental in guiding the country to its first and only appearances at the Euros and World Cup.

“His playing career is so mediocre,” explains Hafliðason. “People felt that when he took over, because he wasn’t a national team player himself, he might not have the respect of the national team players, but he absolutely had everyone doing whatever they were told.”

Therefore, it was a surprise when his resignation was announced less than a month after the World Cup exit.

Former Bolton player Guðni Bergsson (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There were rumours of a falling out between the outgoing coach and the former Bolton defender Guðni Bergsson, the president of the Icelandic Football Federation at the time.

The abrupt departure might leave the impression that Hallgrímsson has unfinished business with his country, but Hafliðason cannot envisage him coming back as manager.

“I can see him returning as the president of the football association or in some different form, but I don’t think he would be as motivated as before. I mean, you can’t top what he did with Iceland.”

After six months out of management, Hallgrímsson returned as coach of Al-Arabi in December 2018, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Qataris.

The team were a mid-table side, finishing ninth and seventh in the Qatar Stars League during the two seasons before his arrival. Under Hallgrímsson, they finished sixth and seventh (twice) as the Icelandic coach saw out his contract.

Hafliðason adds, “You have to understand that with Qatari clubs and the UAE, you often get Spanish or Balkan coaches coming in, and they can stay for three or five months. As soon as they lose two games in a row, they’re out. But it tells me a lot about his communication skills, mental strength and professionalism that he stayed in Qatar for three seasons. I mean, who does that?”

But the journalist believes Hallgrímsson may feel a degree of regret about managing in the relative obscurity of Qatari football when his stock was so high, and higher-profile opportunities were potentially available in Europe.

“Going to Qatar is so unlike his character,” Hafliðason says. “He had some interest in many leagues, but he decided on Al Arabi. And, you know, maybe his bank account doesn’t regret it, but I think he thinks: ‘Maybe I should have tried something in European football,’ in a side where he can work daily with players.”

After over a year out of management, Hallgrímsson returned as the manager of Jamaica in another move he may have privately come to regret.

Hallgrímsson pictured during his time in charge of Jamaica. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hallgrímsson’s record with the Reggae Boyz was not awful. He won 10, lost 11 and drew seven matches overall. But he left on a disappointing note, as the side finished bottom of their group and suffered defeat in all three of their games at the 2024 Copa America. The situation, however, did not improve under his successor, the ex-England boss Steve McClaren.

“He would never admit it, but I know he thinks it’s a mistake today. He obviously just looked at the Jamaican team and saw the names. He went to the centenary Copa America and then obviously had one eye on the World Cup, because it was going to be quite easy to qualify.

“But I remember reading some interview with Roy Keane when he was criticising the FAI, he was saying they were so unprofessional that they couldn’t hold ['a piss-up in a brewery'].

“I mean, if he thinks that the FAI is unprofessional, then I guess he would have to meet with the Jamaicans, because Heimir has not said many words in public about that, but that football association was just [a mess].

“I think he has stories for many books — Lord of the Rings size, it was unprofessional. Booking a basic flight was just a chaotic thing.”

Hafliðason and other sports fans in Iceland have watched Hallgrímsson’s Irish tenure with a keen interest.

“One of the good things about him is that he never goes too high or too low. After you lost that away game against Armenia, he wasn’t going too low. And after you beat Hungary in the 96th minute, he was probably the calmest man in the building.

“He knows he has to prove himself every day, because, if he were Brazilian, then you wouldn’t question him for a minute. But when you are from Iceland, you know you have to do a lot more.

“So I think he always knows about these things, but today, I don’t feel like he has anything to prove.”

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson hugs Ireland's Dara O'Shea at the end of the World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Already comfortably the most successful manager in Iceland’s history, Hallgrímsson would be up there among Irish managers as well if he ends the team’s 24-year wait to qualify for a World Cup.

And with Iceland not advancing, you can expect the majority of Hallgrímsson’s home nation to support the Boys in Green should they reach this summer’s tournament.

“When he’s spoken about his team in Icelandic media, he thought he would have more ruthless players, more bastards in the Irish team,” Hafliðason says.

“He just could not believe that he was the manager of Ireland, and he was missing those types. So he said, technically, wonderfully gifted players. But he felt like he would have plenty of tough, rough players. So he was quite surprised to find that what he was 100% sure existed was not there.

“He obviously has an Icelandic goalkeeper coach [Gudmundur Hreidarsson] who was waxing lyrical about Caoimhín Kelleher. He’s just talked about him as a top goalkeeper, not just in English football, but in world football.

“But he doesn’t really pick out individuals; he doesn’t like that. He’s never been all about that. And that’s also a problem with the Icelandic mentality. We don’t like to be too positive. We don’t talk up top players a lot.”

And one of the key remaining questions, of course, is whether Hallgrímsson will sign a new Ireland contract, with his current deal due to expire after the World Cup.

“I’m sure if Ireland let him leave in October, when they lost in Armenia, he would have been hired by the Swedish Association the day after. So, I mean, he still has a lot of admirers.

“But I think he’s so happy, he enjoys this Ireland role. Because he’s never said these things, but I could read between the lines in interviews, and so on, that he wanted a normal football world after his years in Qatar and Jamaica. If the FAI are happy with him, then he’s happy.”