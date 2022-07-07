Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 7 July 2022
Ireland head coach tests positive for Covid-19 days out from ODI series

Heinrich Malan is currently isolating, while reporting no symptoms.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 4:23 PM
Ireland men's cricket head coach Heinrich Malan.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

IRELAND MEN’S CRICKET head coach Heinrich Malan has tested positive for Covid-19 just days out from the One-Day International series against New Zealand.

Malahide will host the matches between 10 and 15 July.

In a statement, Cricket Ireland confirmed that Malan had been a close contact of a Covid-positive case and, as a precaution knowing the series was approaching, restricted his movements and limited his engagement with players and coaching staff.

While reporting no symptoms, he tested positive today and has begun his isolation in line with government guidelines.

Malan will not enter camp until he completes his isolation and tests negative.

The coaching staff of Gary Wilson and Ryan Eagleson will oversee preparations in the interim.

