Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 November 2021
Advertisement

Joy for Mark Enright as Left Loose sparks celebrations at Laytown

This year’s event was delayed until November so that a crowd could be allowed.

By Press Association Monday 1 Nov 2021, 6:01 PM
53 minutes ago 523 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5589222
A view of the race.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
A view of the race.
A view of the race.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

MARK ENRIGHT gave a fist pump as he crossed the line on Hell Left Loose, as racing returned to the beach at Laytown.

Having missed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was also delayed until November so that a crowd could be allowed.

While the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap over six furlongs was worth just under €6,000 to the winner, it did mean that Enright has now ridden a winner at every track in Ireland.

Trained by Denis Hogan, Hell Left Loose (10-1) was to the fore throughout and held off Teddy Boy by a neck.

“That’s a big one for me, because I’ve ridden a winner at every track in Ireland now,” he said.

“I was absolutely disgusted the other morning, because I had no ride here. In fairness to Denis, I forced him into it now – but he gave me a spin.

“I’m delighted. It’s only a small thing, but a big thing for me because it’s something I wanted to do – so it’s important. Not everyone has done it.”

The opening race had already gone to jump jockey Sean Flanagan, on El Padre.

Flanagan had to be at his strongest on Adrian Murray’s 12-1 chance in the Tote Ten To Follow Handicap – but given the jockey was a winner over hurdles in heavy ground at Cork on Sunday, fitness was never going to be an issue.

“We thought he would have won way before today – it didn’t happen for him, because he just had a few issues that stopped us from getting there,” said Murray.

“Hopefully he’ll be a nice horse for Dundalk – he wants quick ground.

“He was showing a lot of potential as a two-year-old, but he never got to the track. He was a four-year-old before he ran, and patience has paid off.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dylan Browne McMonagle was crowned champion apprentice on Sunday, and was also celebrating on the beach as Dermot Weld’s Thaleeq (5-4 favourite) won the Pride Of Place Maiden.

“He did it really well. There was plenty of pace early on – I got him travelling, and just crept away,” said the winning jockey.

“I was the winner a long way out, and it was just a matter of pressing the button. He picked up really well and hit the line strong.”

Trainer Gerard O’Leary and jockey Joey Sheridan combined to win the claimer with Able Jack (17-2) – while Gordon Elliott and Jamie Codd, more used to winning bumpers at the Grade One tracks, teamed up with Oh Purple Reign in the O’Neills Sports (Q.R.) Handicap.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie