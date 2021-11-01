Joy for Mark Enright as Left Loose sparks celebrations at Laytown

MARK ENRIGHT gave a fist pump as he crossed the line on Hell Left Loose, as racing returned to the beach at Laytown.

Having missed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event was also delayed until November so that a crowd could be allowed.

While the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap over six furlongs was worth just under €6,000 to the winner, it did mean that Enright has now ridden a winner at every track in Ireland.

Trained by Denis Hogan, Hell Left Loose (10-1) was to the fore throughout and held off Teddy Boy by a neck.

“That’s a big one for me, because I’ve ridden a winner at every track in Ireland now,” he said.

“I was absolutely disgusted the other morning, because I had no ride here. In fairness to Denis, I forced him into it now – but he gave me a spin.

“I’m delighted. It’s only a small thing, but a big thing for me because it’s something I wanted to do – so it’s important. Not everyone has done it.”

The opening race had already gone to jump jockey Sean Flanagan, on El Padre.

Flanagan had to be at his strongest on Adrian Murray’s 12-1 chance in the Tote Ten To Follow Handicap – but given the jockey was a winner over hurdles in heavy ground at Cork on Sunday, fitness was never going to be an issue.

“We thought he would have won way before today – it didn’t happen for him, because he just had a few issues that stopped us from getting there,” said Murray.

“Hopefully he’ll be a nice horse for Dundalk – he wants quick ground.

“He was showing a lot of potential as a two-year-old, but he never got to the track. He was a four-year-old before he ran, and patience has paid off.”

Dylan Browne McMonagle was crowned champion apprentice on Sunday, and was also celebrating on the beach as Dermot Weld’s Thaleeq (5-4 favourite) won the Pride Of Place Maiden.

“He did it really well. There was plenty of pace early on – I got him travelling, and just crept away,” said the winning jockey.

“I was the winner a long way out, and it was just a matter of pressing the button. He picked up really well and hit the line strong.”

Trainer Gerard O’Leary and jockey Joey Sheridan combined to win the claimer with Able Jack (17-2) – while Gordon Elliott and Jamie Codd, more used to winning bumpers at the Grade One tracks, teamed up with Oh Purple Reign in the O’Neills Sports (Q.R.) Handicap.