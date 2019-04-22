Watch: Jeff Hendrick's sublime volley gave Burnley the lead at Stamford Bridge

JEFF HENDRICK’S FIRST-HALF volley gave Burnley an unlikely lead at Stamford Bridge this evening.

The Ireland midfielder broke the deadlock in the seventh minute against Chelsea with his dipping volley from the edge of the area.

Alive to a cleared corner, Hendrick latched onto the end of a headed clearance and fired into the bottom right hand corner.

Their lead was short-lived, however, with N’Golo Kante scoring to bring the home side level.

Chelsea then took the lead thanks to a thunderous effort from Gonzalo Higuain on 14 minutes.

Ashley Barnes then added to an insane opening 25 minutes with Burnley’s equaliser to make it 2-2.

Action at Stamford Bridge is ongoing.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: