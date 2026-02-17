England's Henry Arundell cleared to face Ireland despite Murrayfield red card

ENGLAND WING HENRY Arundell has been cleared to face Ireland after being sent off in his side’s 31-20 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Arundell was red-carded after committing two separate yellow-card offences, the first of which was a failure to release his opponent early in the game and the second of which was a dangerous infringement on Scotland wing Kyle Styen in the air.

Advertisement

The try-scoring Bath flier, who also bagged a hat-trick for England against Wales a week earlier, received a 20-minute red card following his second offence, which combined with his initial sin-binning meant England played a total of 30 minutes down to 14 men.

But Arundell, 23, will be available for selection to Steve Borthwick this week as England host Ireland on Saturday after an independent disciplinary committee deemed his red card in Edinburgh was a sufficient sanction for his offences.

“The player accepted that he had committed the acts of foul play that resulted in the showing of the two yellow cards, which led to the red card,” read a Six Nations statement on Tuesday.

“The independent disciplinary committee upheld the red card but determined that, in the circumstances (including that the first yellow card had been issued for a ‘technical offence’, and that the second yellow card had been issued for a very different act of foul play), the sending off of the player had been a sufficient sanction, and no further sanction was appropriate.”

England’s defeat at Murrayfield ended a 12-match winning streak and severely dented their chances of earning a first Six Nations title since 2020.