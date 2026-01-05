Robbie Henshaw fit for Leinster's clash with La Rochelle

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Robbie Henshaw is fit and available for selection in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland international centre missed last weekend’s URC win over Connacht due to a finger injury, but is now back in the selection mix as Leo Cullen and co. prepare for the visit of Ronan O’Gara’s side to Dublin.

Leinster have also welcomed second row RG Snyman and centre Garry Ringrose back to training, although the province said a final decision on their involvement against La Rochelle won’t be made until later this week.

Springboks lock Snyman and Ireland midfielder Ringrose have been sidelined since suffering injuries against Harlequins on 6 December, but are now nearing returns.

Leinster said that they will also confirm final fitness decisions on out-half Harry Byrne and tighthead prop Rabah Slimani later this week.

Byrne and Slimani were named on the bench for Leinster’s clash with Connacht last weekend but both withdrew due to calf strains and are “due to be further assessed” this week.

Byrne has been vying with Sam Prendergast for Leinster’s number 10 shirt, getting big starts there away to Leicester in the Champions Cup and away to Munster in the URC.

Leinster confirmed that Hugo Keenan, Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien all remain on their injury list.

Ireland fullback Keenan has long been targeting a return from his hip injury this month ahead of the Six Nations, but he won’t make his first appearance of the season against La Rochelle.